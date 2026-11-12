Attempts to interfere with documents in Trinamool dispute case: Abhishek Banerjee's lawyer writes EC

Trinamool Congress (TMC) general secretary Abhishek Banerjee's lawyer on Thursday wrote to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, expressing concern that there could be an attempt to forcibly interfere with documents prepared for submission before the poll panel in the ongoing dispute over the party.

In an email also marked to the two Election Commissioners, Banerjee's lawyer Arka Nag referred to the alleged attack on the TMC leader's residence on the intervening night of November 6 and 7, alleged acts of surveillance, and the demolition of a security gate at the leader's house on Thursday.

Clashes took place between TMC and BJP workers outside Banerjee's Kalighat residence on the intervening night of November 6 and 7, when TMC supporters gathered there to celebrate his birthday. Banerjee has blamed the BJP supporters for the incident and termed the attack the seventh attempt on his life in six months.

"Take on record the serious apprehension of my client regarding possible further attempts to forcibly seize, remove, destroy or otherwise interfere with documents, affidavits and other materials prepared for submission before the Commission in connection with Dispute Case No 1 of 2026," Nag said in the email, referring to the ongoing proceedings before the Election Commission for recognition of the party and symbol after an internal split within the All India Trinamool Congress.

Nag urged the poll panel to issue appropriate directions to the authorities "to ensure that the preparation, preservation and submission of documents and affidavits in the pending proceedings are not obstructed or interfered with by any person or authority" and "for safeguarding the fairness and integrity of the proceedings pending before it".