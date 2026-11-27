The Calcutta High Court on Friday quashed the appointments of rebel TMC camp's Ritabrata Banerjee as the Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly and Akhruzzaman as the TMC's Chief Whip, ruling that the decisions were not sustainable under law.

Justice Krishna Rao directed Assembly Speaker Rathindra Bose to reconsider both appointments within 10 days in accordance with the law. The judgment came on a petition filed by TMC leader Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay challenging the Speaker's decision to appoint the two MLAs.

Justice Rao read the operative part of the judgment in court, and a detailed order is expected later.

Bose had appointed Banerjee as the Leader of Opposition on June 3 after the BJP was voted to power in May.

Chattopadhyay had moved the court challenging the rejection of his name and appointment of breakaway group MLA Ritabrata Banerjee as the LoP by the Speaker. Akhruzzaman's appointment as the Chief Whip was also challenged.

During the appointments, the rebel group had claimed the support of 58 of TMC's total 80 MLAs.

Justice Rao had on June 18 refused any interim order on the Speaker's decision to appoint Banerjee as the LoP.

On an appeal by Chattopadhyay challenging the single bench's refusal to pass an interim order, a division bench of the high court had on August 18 directed that Banerjee would continue as the LoP in the assembly till the single bench decided on the petition challenging his appointment.

Banerjee had won from Uluberia Purba in Howrah district, and Akhruzzaman from Raghunathganj in Murshidabad, in the assembly elections held in April this year.

(With inputs from PTI)