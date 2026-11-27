The Calcutta High Court on Friday quashed the appointment of rebel Trinamool Congress MLA Ritabrata Banerjee as Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the West Bengal Assembly, holding that the decision was not sustainable under law.
The court also set aside the appointment of Akhruzzaman as the TMC's Chief Whip and directed Assembly Speaker Rathindra Bose to reconsider both appointments within 10 days. Until then, Ritabrata and Akhruzzaman cannot continue in their respective posts.
Justice Krishna Rao passed the order on a petition filed by Trinamool Congress leader Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, who belongs to the Mamata Banerjee faction and had challenged the appointments. The Supreme Court had earlier directed the High Court to dispose of the petition.
The TMC suffered a crushing defeat to the BJP in the West Bengal Assembly elections held in April, winning only 80 of the 294 seats. The BJP came to power in May, following which Bose appointed Ritabrata as LoP on June 3.
Before this, former chief minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee had chosen Sobhandeb, a veteran party MLA from Kolkata's Ballygunj constituency, for the post. The party had written to the Speaker requesting his appointment, but he allegedly took no steps in this regard.
Subsequently, rebel MLAs led by Ritabrata and Sandipan Saha, the legislator from Kolkata's Entally constituency, alleged that a letter written by TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, Mamata's nephew, proposing Sobhandeb's appointment as LoP was forged and carried multiple signatures. Ritabrata and Sandipan lodged a complaint with the Speaker, seeking an inquiry into the allegations.
On June 1, the Mamata Banerjee-led faction suspended Ritabrata and Sandipan for alleged anti-party activities.
On June 3, rebel TMC legislators wrote to the Speaker seeking Ritabrata's appointment as LoP. Bose subsequently appointed him to the post based on a letter signed by 58 rebel MLAs.
Sobhandeb, a staunch Mamata Banerjee loyalist, challenged the appointment in the High Court.
During an earlier hearing, the court questioned how the Speaker had appointed Ritabrata on the recommendation of 58 rebel MLAs instead of considering the position of all 78 TMC MLAs. It also raised concerns over transparency in the appointment process.
Justice Rao reserved the order after the hearing on November 21 and pronounced the verdict on Friday, quashing the appointments of Ritabrata and Akhruzzaman.