The Calcutta High Court on Friday quashed the appointment of rebel Trinamool Congress MLA Ritabrata Banerjee as Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the West Bengal Assembly, holding that the decision was not sustainable under law.

The court also set aside the appointment of Akhruzzaman as the TMC's Chief Whip and directed Assembly Speaker Rathindra Bose to reconsider both appointments within 10 days. Until then, Ritabrata and Akhruzzaman cannot continue in their respective posts.

Justice Krishna Rao passed the order on a petition filed by Trinamool Congress leader Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, who belongs to the Mamata Banerjee faction and had challenged the appointments. The Supreme Court had earlier directed the High Court to dispose of the petition.

The TMC suffered a crushing defeat to the BJP in the West Bengal Assembly elections held in April, winning only 80 of the 294 seats. The BJP came to power in May, following which Bose appointed Ritabrata as LoP on June 3.

Before this, former chief minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee had chosen Sobhandeb, a veteran party MLA from Kolkata's Ballygunj constituency, for the post. The party had written to the Speaker requesting his appointment, but he allegedly took no steps in this regard.

Subsequently, rebel MLAs led by Ritabrata and Sandipan Saha, the legislator from Kolkata's Entally constituency, alleged that a letter written by TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, Mamata's nephew, proposing Sobhandeb's appointment as LoP was forged and carried multiple signatures. Ritabrata and Sandipan lodged a complaint with the Speaker, seeking an inquiry into the allegations.