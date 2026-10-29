Chorbagan stampede: Abhishek Banerjee demands arrest of top functionaries of Durga Puja committee

Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee on Thursday demanded that the top functionaries of the Chorbagan Durga Puja committee be taken into custody for questioning over the October 17 stampede that claimed 19 lives.

Claiming that 12 days had passed since the incident, Banerjee raised questions over the transparency of the investigation and sought an impartial probe into the roles of the organisers.

"The names of BJP MLA Vijay Ojha as chairman, BJP district president Tamoghna Ghosh as chief advisor and Devdeep Adhikari as chief patron of the organising committee have come up," he said in a social media post.

"What progress has been made in investigating their roles and why have they not been arrested or questioned," he asked.

Questioning whether "political connections" were influencing the investigation, Banerjee said the SIT investigation must be impartial, transparent and devoid of any influence.

He said the responsibility for so many deaths cannot be avoided with the "arrest of some minions".

Police have arrested nine people in connection with the incident, including an announcer whose alleged announcements over the public address system, asking visitors to leave the pandal immediately amid a sudden downpour, allegedly contributed to the stampede.