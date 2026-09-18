Bengal Congress chief alleges EC froze TMC symbol after bypoll nominations, calls move ‘partisan’

West Bengal Congress chief Subhankar Sarkar on Friday alleged that the Election Commission deliberately delayed its decision on the Trinamool Congress' name and election symbol until after the nomination process for the upcoming Nandigram and Rejinagar bypolls had ended.

Sarkar was reacting to the EC's interim order barring two rival TMC factions from using the party's name and its 'Flowers and Grass' symbol for the October 6 bypolls.

In a statement, Sarkar said the dispute over the TMC's symbol was not new and the poll panel should have addressed it with urgency.

"But we were surprised to see that the EC deliberately delayed the matter and announced its decision and froze the symbol on the day the nomination scrutiny process for the Rejinagar and Nandigram bypolls ended. This raises serious doubts about the purpose behind the decision," he said.