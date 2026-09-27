Mamata, not BJP or EC, 'responsible' for deletion of 27 lakh Bengal voters, claims CM Suvendu

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday accused former chief minister Mamata Banerjee of being responsible for the deletion of 27 lakh names from the state's electoral rolls during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, adding that neither the BJP nor the Election Commission (EC) could be held responsible.

“It’s not the responsibility of the BJP and the EC for deletions of 27 lakh voters in West Bengal. Responsibility lies with Mamata Banerjee because she had moved the Supreme Court, which had appointed judicial officers to monitor the exclusion process of adjudicated voters. The deletions were made following the apex court directive based on a petition filed by Mamata Banerjee,” the chief minister alleged.

Speaking to reporters at a press conference in Kolkata, Suvendu escalated his attacks on Banerjee and said, “Mamata could not admit the people’s mandate in the Bengal assembly elections. She has lost her party and symbol. We have won 208 constituencies and their both factions (Mamata's faction and the rebel camp) have 80 seats. Trinamool Congress has been washed out in the elections. SIR process is good in Kerala (now Keralam) and at the same why is it bad in Bengal?”

“Trinamool Congress itself had gone to the Supreme Court on the issue and now they are raising questions on the judicial process that was conducted following the court directives. It’s a very serious trend,” he said.

Spearheading his attack on the Left-Trinamool Congress political understanding over the CEC issue, Suvendu said, “It’s a love affair between CPI(M) and Trinamool Congress.”

“Trinamool Congress could not have been formed in 1998 if Atal Bihari Vajpayee didn’t give it a political shelter. Now, the party, which has been formed after fighting against the 34 year-long atrocities of the CPI(M), is joining hands with them to save its political existence,” he alleged.