West Bengal govt moves SC against interim bail to Nandigram candidate Milan Pradhan

KOLKATA: The West Bengal government on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court challenging the Calcutta High Court’s decision to grant interim bail to Congress-nominated Nandigram Assembly bypoll candidate Milan Pradhan in six criminal cases registered against him in 2007.

The apex court agreed to hear the Suvendu Adhikari government’s plea on October 5.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta mentioned the matter for urgent listing before a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. “He is granted interim bail for elections,” Mehta told the bench, while urging it to list the matter.

The CJI said the plea would be heard on October 5.

Milan Pradhan, after coming out of jail on Wednesday, made serious allegations against the police and told the media, “Police had created pressure on me to withdraw candidature from Nandigram. Police had also made some fabulous proposals to me.”

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday granted interim bail to the arrested Congress-nominated candidate, Milan Pradhan, from the high-voltage Nandigram Assembly constituency for the upcoming bypoll on October 6, for three weeks, till October 21, in six criminal cases lodged in 2007.

With the interim court order, the Congress candidate can contest the bypoll in Nandigram while staying out of jail.

On Tuesday, Justice Tirthankar Ghosh passed the order while hearing Milan’s interim bail plea so that he could contest and campaign in the Nandigram bypoll.

The court will hear the case again on October 21.