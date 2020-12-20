PM Modi or Amit Shah should talk to us, cannot take decisions without consultation: Farmers’ union

Harpreet Bajwa By

CHANDIGARH: Claiming that Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar cannot take any decision about the contentious agri laws, the largest farmers’ union of Punjab said either Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Home Minister Amit Shah should talk with the agitating farmers.

Joginder Singh Ugrahan, president of Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan), said, “If any panel or committee is formed by the government or on the direction of the Supreme Court, representatives of all the farmer unions should be its members.

Talking with Agriculture Minister Tomar is not acceptable as he cannot take any decision.

The PM or the home minister should talk as any decision about the farm laws will be taken at the PM’s level. We have not received any intimation about any talks or any legal proceedings.” Farmer leaders also warned against ‘harassment’ of artiyas (commission agents.

“If the central agencies keep troubling the artiyas and other businessmen who are supporting the farmers by raiding their premises, then we will lay siege to income tax offices,” said Darshan Pal, president of Krantikari Kisan Union.

Reiterating the demand for repeal of the farm laws, Harmeet Singh Kadian of BKU (Kadian Group) said, “In our talks with the government, we have given 18 amendments and the government has till now agreed on eight. What about the rest of the 10 amendments? The best solution is to repeal the laws rather than amending them.”

Ugrahan said the sacrifices of the people martyred during the farmers’ agitation will not go waste.

These sacrifices have made people more determined to take the struggle to its logical end, he asserted. Shingara Singh Mann, state secretary of BKU (Ekta Ugrahan), said gatherings would be held on December 20 in villages across Punjab to pay homage to those who have lost their lives.

As the ‘Dilli Chalo’ protest is going to complete one month on December 25, more farmers will join the struggle at Delhi borders. On December 26, 15,000 protesters will march from Khanauri border and on December 27 another 15,000 will start a march from Dabwali.