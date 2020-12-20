STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

PM Modi or Amit Shah should talk to us, cannot take decisions without consultation: Farmers’ union

As the ‘Dilli Chalo’ protest is going to complete one month on December 25, more farmers will join the struggle at Delhi borders.

Published: 20th December 2020 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2020 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers Protests

Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at Ghazipur Border in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

CHANDIGARH: Claiming that Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar cannot take any decision about the contentious agri laws, the largest farmers’ union of Punjab said either Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Home Minister Amit Shah should talk with the agitating farmers.

Joginder Singh Ugrahan, president of Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan), said, “If any panel or committee is formed by the government or on the direction of the Supreme Court, representatives of all the farmer unions should be its members.

ALSO READ: PM Narendra Modi playing politics of 'BJP-Opposition politics': Farmers’ body

Talking with Agriculture Minister Tomar is not acceptable as he cannot take any decision.

The PM or the home minister should talk as any decision about the farm laws will be taken at the PM’s level. We have not received any intimation about any talks or any legal proceedings.” Farmer leaders also warned against ‘harassment’ of artiyas (commission agents.

ALSO READ: Our agitation not affiliated to any political party, farmers group writes to PM, Tomar

“If the central agencies keep troubling the artiyas and other businessmen who are supporting the farmers by raiding their premises, then we will lay siege to income tax offices,” said Darshan Pal, president of Krantikari Kisan Union.

Reiterating the demand for repeal of the farm laws, Harmeet Singh Kadian of BKU (Kadian Group) said, “In our talks with the government, we have given 18 amendments and the government has till now agreed on eight. What about the rest of the 10 amendments? The best solution is to repeal the laws rather than amending them.”

Ugrahan said the sacrifices of the people martyred during the farmers’ agitation will not go waste.

These sacrifices have made people more determined to take the struggle to its logical end, he asserted. Shingara Singh Mann, state secretary of BKU (Ekta Ugrahan), said gatherings would be held on December 20 in villages across Punjab to pay homage to those who have lost their lives.

As the ‘Dilli Chalo’ protest is going to complete one month on December 25, more farmers will join the struggle at Delhi borders. On December 26, 15,000 protesters will march from Khanauri border and on December 27 another 15,000 will start a march from Dabwali.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amit Shah Delhi Chalo Delhi Chalo March Delhi Chalo Protest Farmers Protest Farm Laws Farm Laws 2020 Agri Laws Agri Laws 2020 Narendra Modi
India Matters
Former TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao (Photo | EPS)
Transstroy, ex-TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao in CBI net for Rs 7,926 crore bank fraud
India's Virat Kohli, left, begins to walk off after he was caught out for 4 runs against Australia. (Photo | AP)
'The OTP to forget is 49204084041': Cricket world reacts after India collapse to its lowest Test score
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Affordable COVID care fundamental right, asserts Supreme Court
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi says agri reforms have started benefiting farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Afghan security personnel inspect the site of a bombing attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Kabul blast: Large car bomb kills nine, injures 20 people
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi temperature touches 3.4 degrees but protesting farmers undeterred
Gallery
Former cricket stars have reacted with shock following India's inexplicable batting collapse in the first Test against Australia in Adelaide. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Sachin Tendulkar to Shoaib Akhtar: Former cricketers slam, troll Team India after embarrassing defeat to Australia
Netflix shows dominate the list as the year of 'binge-watching' hooked more viewers to screens inside their residences due to the pandemic. Check out how many of your favourites made it to the top ten here.
Bigg Boss trumps Mirzapur 2: Sex Education, Money Heist among most searched series in India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp