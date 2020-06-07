Health infrastructure should be for Delhi residents only: AAP panel after surge in COVID-19 cases

NEW DELHI: A five-member panel constituted by the Delhi government has suggested that the health infrastructure of the city should be used only for treating residents of the national capital, in view of the raging Covid-19 crisis, sources said on Saturday.

The suggestion comes in the backdrop of Delhi recording over 1,000 coronavirus cases daily for the past few days and the AAP government fending itself against allegations of lack of hospital beds and other facilities.

ALSO READ | Can't deny treatment to asymptomatic COVID-19 cases but should be discharged within 24 hrs: Delhi CM

The panel, headed by Indraprastha University vicechancellor Dr Mahesh Verma,’has submitted its report to the government in which it has said that if Delhi health infrastructure is open for non-residents, all beds will be occupied within just three days, according to the the sources.

An official said that the government will soon take a decision on the report of the panel, constituted earlier this week.

ALSO READ | Over 1,000 patients admitted to hospitals in last three days in New Delhi: Health Minitser Jain

The other members of panel are: Dr Sunil Kumar, the medical director of GTB Hospital; Dr Arun Gupta, president of Delhi Medical Council; Dr R K Gupta, former president of Delhi Medical Association; and Dr Sandeep Budhiraja, the group medical director of Max Hospital.

The Delhi government had asked the panel to guide it on healthcare infrastructure augmentation and overall preparedness of hospitals to battle Covid-19 in the national capital.

The panel was also asked to guide the government on any other area where strengthening of infrastructure is required to better manage the pandemic in the national capital. According to sorucea, health services in the Centre-run hospitals will msot likely be available for people belonging to other states as well.