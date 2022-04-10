The ultimate skin care for a bridal glow

suparna trikha By

Wedding Plans?

Most people look forward to their wedding and ensure that they plan things in advance—packing the wedding trousseau, getting the perfect jewellery, conceptualising the ceremonies, and more. The wedding industry is booming; no wonder they call it the ‘Big Indian Wedding’.

I believe nearly everything can be bought, except a few things. For instance, the overwhelming feeling that one experiences as the D-day advances, a disciplined skin and hair regimen as well as an exercise and diet plan.

A number of men and women approach me to seek quick solutions in order to look dashing or gorgeous in no time. But my work requires one of the most precious ingredients that you can ever give yourself and each other: TIME!

Here are my seven golden rules for those looking forward to tying the knot soon: Start your regimen six months in advance. Visit the experts you have chosen to help you with the big day, and work out with them different programmes for your skin, hair, diet, exercise, and meditation.

Stay hydrated by drinking sufficient water, eating fresh fruits as well as dried fruits.

Stop using chemical soap to bathe. Try traditional vatnas [a paste made from natural ingredients]. It took me six to eight months to perfect the ingredients of the vatnas that I have formulated, which cleanse and exfoliate the skin. I have a simple formula you could try at home:

Ground almonds: 1 cup

Oatmeal: 1 cup

Rice powder: 1/2 cup

Dried orange peel: 1/2 cup

Haldi (turmeric) powder: 1tsp

Gram flour: 1tbsp

Mix the ingredients together and store in a jar. Take the required quantity in a bowl and add milk to make a thick paste. Apply on moist skin and leave for five to seven minutes. Scrub off gently. Regular use will give you a natural sheen.

I can’t stress this enough but meditating for at least 15 minutes every day can make a huge difference. Avoid late nights; you don’t want to have dark circles!

Exercise outdoors.

Besides oiling the hair, apply nourishing packs with rejuvenating herbs. I have a simple hair pack you can try: Take two leaves of aloe vera and extract the pulp. Mash the pulp, add 2tsp honey, 2tsp lemon juice, and 2tsp olive oil. Massage this pack into the scalp. Wash off after an hour. Using this hair pack once a week over six months will help thicken and add lustre to your hair.

Lastly, remember that healthy glowing skin has to be worked on persistently. Just like love, healthy skin cannot be bought by pennies. Enjoy it, and make it a part of your life just like your life partner!

suparna trikha

The columnist is a beauty and nature care expert

@suparnatrikha