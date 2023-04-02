CID to take over probe into Howrah Ram Navami violence 

Pronab Mondal By

KOLKATA: The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Saturday was asked to take the charge of the probe into the violence in Shibpur, Howrah, during a Ram Navami procession on Thursday.

The CID is examining video footage collected from various sources thoroughly and interrogating 46 persons arrested in connection with the violence. Governor C V Ananda Bose ordered real-time monitoring of the situation by Raj Bhavan and constituted a special cell. Raj Bhavan swung into action after the Union Home minister on Friday called Bose and inquired about the situation.

The Governor on Saturday said the police should have played a more active role to control the situation in Howrah. In a statement, Raj Bhavan said those who resort to violence under the illusion that they can hoodwink the people would soon realise they are in a fool’s paradise.

“The Governor and the Chief Minister had a confidential discussion to review the situation. The state government was directed to ensure that fool-proof arrangements are made to maintain law and order effectively and action was taken against miscreants firmly. The chief minister assured that that strict and decisive action will be taken to prevent recurrence of such criminal intimidation,’’ the statement said.

ALSO READ | Fresh violence in Howrah; Month-old plot, says Mamata

BJP MLA and leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said the present Governor is yet to play the role like his two predecessors Gopal Krishna Gandhi and Jagdeep Dhankhar. Senior officers and sleuths from the special operation group of the CID visited several pockets in Shibpur where violence spread on Thursday evening.

“We will collect the documents related to police permission for the procession and examine whether the route allowed for the event was followed or violated,’’ said a CID officer.

ALSO READ | In fresh unrest in Howrah, policemen pelted with stones; Section 144 CrPC imposed

The CM accused the BJP of violating the route permitted by the police and said a conspiracy behind the violence was hatched a month ago. She also said a section of police officers did not act properly and allowed the procession to proceed towards the trouble-torn area in Shibpur. Adhikari refuted Mamata’s allegation saying the procession did not violate any norm and followed the route permitted by the police.

KOLKATA: The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Saturday was asked to take the charge of the probe into the violence in Shibpur, Howrah, during a Ram Navami procession on Thursday. The CID is examining video footage collected from various sources thoroughly and interrogating 46 persons arrested in connection with the violence. Governor C V Ananda Bose ordered real-time monitoring of the situation by Raj Bhavan and constituted a special cell. Raj Bhavan swung into action after the Union Home minister on Friday called Bose and inquired about the situation. The Governor on Saturday said the police should have played a more active role to control the situation in Howrah. In a statement, Raj Bhavan said those who resort to violence under the illusion that they can hoodwink the people would soon realise they are in a fool’s paradise.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “The Governor and the Chief Minister had a confidential discussion to review the situation. The state government was directed to ensure that fool-proof arrangements are made to maintain law and order effectively and action was taken against miscreants firmly. The chief minister assured that that strict and decisive action will be taken to prevent recurrence of such criminal intimidation,’’ the statement said. ALSO READ | Fresh violence in Howrah; Month-old plot, says Mamata BJP MLA and leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said the present Governor is yet to play the role like his two predecessors Gopal Krishna Gandhi and Jagdeep Dhankhar. Senior officers and sleuths from the special operation group of the CID visited several pockets in Shibpur where violence spread on Thursday evening. “We will collect the documents related to police permission for the procession and examine whether the route allowed for the event was followed or violated,’’ said a CID officer. ALSO READ | In fresh unrest in Howrah, policemen pelted with stones; Section 144 CrPC imposed The CM accused the BJP of violating the route permitted by the police and said a conspiracy behind the violence was hatched a month ago. She also said a section of police officers did not act properly and allowed the procession to proceed towards the trouble-torn area in Shibpur. Adhikari refuted Mamata’s allegation saying the procession did not violate any norm and followed the route permitted by the police.