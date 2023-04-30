Home The Sunday Standard

Top wrestlers dig in their heels as support snowballs, demand WFI chief's arrest

He accused the Central government of disconnecting electricity and water supply to the protest site on Friday night.

Published: 30th April 2023 07:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2023 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sangeeta Phogat and Sakshi Malik during a candle march in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

NEW DELHI: More political leaders extended their support to the protesting wrestlers on Friday. In the morning it was Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, while in the afternoon Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal reached the site. 

Even after FIRs were filed on Friday, the country’s top wrestlers said they will continue with their protest as they do not have faith in Delhi Police. 

They want the then WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh arrested. There was quite a fervour when Kejriwal visited the wrestlers where he urged all Indians to support them saying, “I want to tell all the people who love India that these kids are not fighting for themselves, they are fighting for the world of sports. Take two days’ leave and come to support them at Jantar Mantar.” 

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with the protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Saturday | Shekhar Yadav

Kejriwal questioned the government over the delay in filing FIRs. “The PM and the government tried to save their leader who rammed the farmers in his vehicle. Now they are saving their leader who had done wrong things with girls,” he said. 

He accused the Central government of disconnecting electricity and water supply to the protest site on Friday night.

Kejriwal said the protesting wrestlers, including award-winning sportspersons, brought laurels to the country and yet had to protest and approach the Supreme Court for action against Singh.

Without taking any names, Kejriwal said no harm ever comes to any leader of "one party" even if they do something wrong and that is what happened here.

ALSO READ | Stir to continue till WFI chief is arrested, say India's top grapplers

Kejriwal saluted the wrestlers for their struggle, and said people who loved their country should extend support to them.

Earlier, Priyanka said, “I have nil hope with PM. If he cares a little about players, then the PM must talk to them. When they won medals, the PM invited them to tea. God knows, Why there is this hullabaloo to protect this (Brij Bhushan) person.”

“When these girls get medals, everyone tweets, saying they are our country’s pride but now when they are sitting on the road and seeking to be heard, no one is ready to listen to them. If FIRs have been filed, their copy should be shared with them,” she said.

Priyanka Gandhi embraces Sakshi Malik during her visit to meet the protesting Wrestlers at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

Calling for the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief’s ouster from the post, Priyanka Gandhi said, “See, there are serious allegations against this person, he should first resign and be removed from the post. Till he is in that post, he will continue to exert pressure and keep destroying people’s careers.” “If that person is there on a post through which he can destroy the careers of wrestlers and exert pressure, then what is the meaning of FIRs and investigation,” she said.

They should remove him from the post and take away his powers, she asserted.

ALSO READ | Priyanka meets protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar, accuses govt of 'protecting' WFI chief

Ready for any probe, says Brij Bhishan

A day after the two FIRs were registered, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh reiterated that he was ready for “any kind of investigation” but won’t resign as it would mean he had accepted the charges levelled against him. “I am innocent and have full faith in SC and Delhi Police. I am ready to face any investigation,” he said. The IOA, on the sports ministry’s request, has formed an ad hoc panel to run affairs of WFI and conduct elections.

Top Indian wrestlers, including Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, Ravi Dahiya, and Sakshi Malik, held a sit-in protest in Jantar Mantar in January this year, demanding that Brij Bhushan be removed from the head office and Wrestling Federation of India be disbanded. They had accused the body and its chief of sexual harassment and mistreatment of wrestlers.

Following the protest, in January, the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports announced the formation of an 'oversight committee' to probe allegations levelled against the Wrestling Federation of India and its chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and other coaches.

The committee was given the task of submitting a report on the issue to the ministry. Olympic medalist Mary Kom is heading the Oversight Committee.

Earlier this week, the grapplers once again began their protests citing that nothing has been done so far to resolve their issues and that the wrestlers are here to save wrestling.

READ MORE:

PT Usha claims protest tarnishing India's image, wrestlers bemused

Protesting wrestlers welcome all political parties to join agitation against WFI chief

(With inputs from PTI)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
WFI chief Brij Bhushan Wrestlers Protest Arvind Kejriwal
India Matters
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi embraces Sakshi Malik during her visit to meet the protesting Wrestlers at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar yadav, EPS)
Priyanka meets protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar, accuses govt of 'protecting' WFI chief
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illurstrations | Soumyadip Sinha)
Caste matters: Why is there a growing demand for caste-based census?
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Delhi records 40 Covid-19 linked fatalities in nine days
Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay (Photo | Twitter)
SC stays Calcutta HC judge order setting midnight deadline to its Secy General 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp