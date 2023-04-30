Top wrestlers dig in their heels as support snowballs, demand WFI chief's arrest

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: More political leaders extended their support to the protesting wrestlers on Friday. In the morning it was Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, while in the afternoon Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal reached the site.

Even after FIRs were filed on Friday, the country’s top wrestlers said they will continue with their protest as they do not have faith in Delhi Police.

They want the then WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh arrested. There was quite a fervour when Kejriwal visited the wrestlers where he urged all Indians to support them saying, “I want to tell all the people who love India that these kids are not fighting for themselves, they are fighting for the world of sports. Take two days’ leave and come to support them at Jantar Mantar.”

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with the protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Saturday | Shekhar Yadav

Kejriwal questioned the government over the delay in filing FIRs. “The PM and the government tried to save their leader who rammed the farmers in his vehicle. Now they are saving their leader who had done wrong things with girls,” he said.

He accused the Central government of disconnecting electricity and water supply to the protest site on Friday night.

Kejriwal said the protesting wrestlers, including award-winning sportspersons, brought laurels to the country and yet had to protest and approach the Supreme Court for action against Singh.

Without taking any names, Kejriwal said no harm ever comes to any leader of "one party" even if they do something wrong and that is what happened here.

ALSO READ | Stir to continue till WFI chief is arrested, say India's top grapplers

Kejriwal saluted the wrestlers for their struggle, and said people who loved their country should extend support to them.

Earlier, Priyanka said, “I have nil hope with PM. If he cares a little about players, then the PM must talk to them. When they won medals, the PM invited them to tea. God knows, Why there is this hullabaloo to protect this (Brij Bhushan) person.”

“When these girls get medals, everyone tweets, saying they are our country’s pride but now when they are sitting on the road and seeking to be heard, no one is ready to listen to them. If FIRs have been filed, their copy should be shared with them,” she said.

Priyanka Gandhi embraces Sakshi Malik during her visit to meet the protesting Wrestlers at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

Calling for the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief’s ouster from the post, Priyanka Gandhi said, “See, there are serious allegations against this person, he should first resign and be removed from the post. Till he is in that post, he will continue to exert pressure and keep destroying people’s careers.” “If that person is there on a post through which he can destroy the careers of wrestlers and exert pressure, then what is the meaning of FIRs and investigation,” she said.

They should remove him from the post and take away his powers, she asserted.

ALSO READ | Priyanka meets protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar, accuses govt of 'protecting' WFI chief

Ready for any probe, says Brij Bhishan

A day after the two FIRs were registered, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh reiterated that he was ready for “any kind of investigation” but won’t resign as it would mean he had accepted the charges levelled against him. “I am innocent and have full faith in SC and Delhi Police. I am ready to face any investigation,” he said. The IOA, on the sports ministry’s request, has formed an ad hoc panel to run affairs of WFI and conduct elections.

Top Indian wrestlers, including Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, Ravi Dahiya, and Sakshi Malik, held a sit-in protest in Jantar Mantar in January this year, demanding that Brij Bhushan be removed from the head office and Wrestling Federation of India be disbanded. They had accused the body and its chief of sexual harassment and mistreatment of wrestlers.

Following the protest, in January, the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports announced the formation of an 'oversight committee' to probe allegations levelled against the Wrestling Federation of India and its chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and other coaches.

The committee was given the task of submitting a report on the issue to the ministry. Olympic medalist Mary Kom is heading the Oversight Committee.

Earlier this week, the grapplers once again began their protests citing that nothing has been done so far to resolve their issues and that the wrestlers are here to save wrestling.

READ MORE:

PT Usha claims protest tarnishing India's image, wrestlers bemused

Protesting wrestlers welcome all political parties to join agitation against WFI chief

(With inputs from PTI)

NEW DELHI: More political leaders extended their support to the protesting wrestlers on Friday. In the morning it was Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, while in the afternoon Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal reached the site. Even after FIRs were filed on Friday, the country’s top wrestlers said they will continue with their protest as they do not have faith in Delhi Police. They want the then WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh arrested. There was quite a fervour when Kejriwal visited the wrestlers where he urged all Indians to support them saying, “I want to tell all the people who love India that these kids are not fighting for themselves, they are fighting for the world of sports. Take two days’ leave and come to support them at Jantar Mantar.” googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with the protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Saturday | Shekhar Yadav Kejriwal questioned the government over the delay in filing FIRs. “The PM and the government tried to save their leader who rammed the farmers in his vehicle. Now they are saving their leader who had done wrong things with girls,” he said. He accused the Central government of disconnecting electricity and water supply to the protest site on Friday night. Kejriwal said the protesting wrestlers, including award-winning sportspersons, brought laurels to the country and yet had to protest and approach the Supreme Court for action against Singh. Without taking any names, Kejriwal said no harm ever comes to any leader of "one party" even if they do something wrong and that is what happened here. ALSO READ | Stir to continue till WFI chief is arrested, say India's top grapplers Kejriwal saluted the wrestlers for their struggle, and said people who loved their country should extend support to them. Earlier, Priyanka said, “I have nil hope with PM. If he cares a little about players, then the PM must talk to them. When they won medals, the PM invited them to tea. God knows, Why there is this hullabaloo to protect this (Brij Bhushan) person.” “When these girls get medals, everyone tweets, saying they are our country’s pride but now when they are sitting on the road and seeking to be heard, no one is ready to listen to them. If FIRs have been filed, their copy should be shared with them,” she said. Priyanka Gandhi embraces Sakshi Malik during her visit to meet the protesting Wrestlers at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS) Calling for the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief’s ouster from the post, Priyanka Gandhi said, “See, there are serious allegations against this person, he should first resign and be removed from the post. Till he is in that post, he will continue to exert pressure and keep destroying people’s careers.” “If that person is there on a post through which he can destroy the careers of wrestlers and exert pressure, then what is the meaning of FIRs and investigation,” she said. They should remove him from the post and take away his powers, she asserted. ALSO READ | Priyanka meets protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar, accuses govt of 'protecting' WFI chief Ready for any probe, says Brij Bhishan A day after the two FIRs were registered, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh reiterated that he was ready for “any kind of investigation” but won’t resign as it would mean he had accepted the charges levelled against him. “I am innocent and have full faith in SC and Delhi Police. I am ready to face any investigation,” he said. The IOA, on the sports ministry’s request, has formed an ad hoc panel to run affairs of WFI and conduct elections. Top Indian wrestlers, including Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, Ravi Dahiya, and Sakshi Malik, held a sit-in protest in Jantar Mantar in January this year, demanding that Brij Bhushan be removed from the head office and Wrestling Federation of India be disbanded. They had accused the body and its chief of sexual harassment and mistreatment of wrestlers. Following the protest, in January, the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports announced the formation of an 'oversight committee' to probe allegations levelled against the Wrestling Federation of India and its chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and other coaches. The committee was given the task of submitting a report on the issue to the ministry. Olympic medalist Mary Kom is heading the Oversight Committee. Earlier this week, the grapplers once again began their protests citing that nothing has been done so far to resolve their issues and that the wrestlers are here to save wrestling. READ MORE: PT Usha claims protest tarnishing India's image, wrestlers bemused Protesting wrestlers welcome all political parties to join agitation against WFI chief (With inputs from PTI)