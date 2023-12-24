13 unaccompanied minors among Indian fliers grounded in France

Yeshi Seli By

NEW DELHI: A day after 303 Indian passengers were grounded at Vatry Airport in France, reports indicate that the group includes minors ranging in age from 21 months to 17 years. Approximately 13 of these minors are unaccompanied, while others have companions.

These 303 individuals, suspected to be part of a human trafficking network and potential illegal immigrants, had departed from Dubai, en route to Managua on an A340 aircraft operated by Legend Airlines, a Romanian charter company.

To date, neither Indian nor French authorities have provided additional details about the passengers, who were grounded during their aircraft’s refueling stop at Vatry Airport, located 150 kilometers east of Paris.

Tarpaulin now covers the glass exterior of the entrance hall of Vatry Airport, as well as its adjacent administrative buildings, restricting access to the area.

“The Indian Embassy in France continues to collaborate with the French government for the welfare of the Indians currently at Vatry Airport, seeking an early resolution to the situation. Our consular staff is on-site in Vatry, and we are grateful to the French authorities for their cooperation throughout the extended holiday weekend,” stated an embassy spokesperson.

France’s national anti-organised crime unit, JUNALCO, has taken over the investigation, prompted by a tip-off concerning human trafficking.

Although the airline staff has been released, their attorney, Liliana Bakayoko, asserted that Legend Airlines has committed no offense and is willing to cooperate fully with French authorities. There is speculation that these Indians, possibly from Punjab or Gujarat, were aiming to enter the United States via South America.

It is reminiscent of an incident in February 2022 when a four-member Indian family, attempting to illegally enter the U.S. from Canada, tragically froze to death.

According to the latest Pew Research Centre report, there are approximately 725,000 illegal Indian immigrants in the U.S., constituting the third-largest group of unauthorised immigrants after those from Mexico and El Salvador.

Meanwhile, the reception hall at Vatry Airport has been converted into a waiting area, equipped with individual beds, to provide the stranded passengers with the best possible accommodations.

AROUND 7.25L ILLEGAL INDIAN IMMIGRANTS IN US: REPORT

According to the latest Pew Research Centre report, there are approximately 725,000 illegal Indian immigrants in the U.S., constituting the third-largest group of unauthorised immigrants after those from Mexico and El Salvador. Meanwhile, the reception hall at Vatry Airport has been converted into a waiting area, equipped with individual beds, to provide the stranded passengers with the best possible accommodations.

ALSO READ | French judge to decide on extending stay of 303 passengers, mostly Indians, of grounded flight

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: A day after 303 Indian passengers were grounded at Vatry Airport in France, reports indicate that the group includes minors ranging in age from 21 months to 17 years. Approximately 13 of these minors are unaccompanied, while others have companions. These 303 individuals, suspected to be part of a human trafficking network and potential illegal immigrants, had departed from Dubai, en route to Managua on an A340 aircraft operated by Legend Airlines, a Romanian charter company. To date, neither Indian nor French authorities have provided additional details about the passengers, who were grounded during their aircraft’s refueling stop at Vatry Airport, located 150 kilometers east of Paris.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Tarpaulin now covers the glass exterior of the entrance hall of Vatry Airport, as well as its adjacent administrative buildings, restricting access to the area. “The Indian Embassy in France continues to collaborate with the French government for the welfare of the Indians currently at Vatry Airport, seeking an early resolution to the situation. Our consular staff is on-site in Vatry, and we are grateful to the French authorities for their cooperation throughout the extended holiday weekend,” stated an embassy spokesperson. France’s national anti-organised crime unit, JUNALCO, has taken over the investigation, prompted by a tip-off concerning human trafficking. Although the airline staff has been released, their attorney, Liliana Bakayoko, asserted that Legend Airlines has committed no offense and is willing to cooperate fully with French authorities. There is speculation that these Indians, possibly from Punjab or Gujarat, were aiming to enter the United States via South America. It is reminiscent of an incident in February 2022 when a four-member Indian family, attempting to illegally enter the U.S. from Canada, tragically froze to death. According to the latest Pew Research Centre report, there are approximately 725,000 illegal Indian immigrants in the U.S., constituting the third-largest group of unauthorised immigrants after those from Mexico and El Salvador. Meanwhile, the reception hall at Vatry Airport has been converted into a waiting area, equipped with individual beds, to provide the stranded passengers with the best possible accommodations. AROUND 7.25L ILLEGAL INDIAN IMMIGRANTS IN US: REPORT According to the latest Pew Research Centre report, there are approximately 725,000 illegal Indian immigrants in the U.S., constituting the third-largest group of unauthorised immigrants after those from Mexico and El Salvador. Meanwhile, the reception hall at Vatry Airport has been converted into a waiting area, equipped with individual beds, to provide the stranded passengers with the best possible accommodations. ALSO READ | French judge to decide on extending stay of 303 passengers, mostly Indians, of grounded flight Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp