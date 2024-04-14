CBI books BJP’s top donor Megha engineering in bribery case

NEW DELHI : The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered an FIR against Hyderabad-based Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Ltd (MEIL), which was the biggest donor of electoral bonds to the BJP at Rs 586 crore, in an alleged bribery case.

In the FIR, seen by TNIE, the CBI has also named eight officials of the NISP and NMDC and two officials of MECON. The FIR alleges the officials received bribes of Rs 78 lakh for clearing MEIL’s bills worth Rs 174 crore in connection with works related to Chhattisgarh’s Jagdalpur integrated steel plant.

According to the electoral bonds data released by the Election Commission following a Supreme Court ruling, MEIl was the second biggest buyer of electoral bonds at Rs 966 crore.