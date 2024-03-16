Megha Engineering, Electoral Bond donor No 2, added Rs 11250 crore in debt in five months in 2023

Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Ltd (Meil), the second biggest electoral bond donor, has an unusual debt profile.

The little-known infrastructure company has an outstanding debt of Rs 11,422 crore, or approximately $1.37 billion. This isn't a startling number for an infrastructure company, but what stands out in Meil's case is that 98% of the outstanding debt was added in just five months of 2023. Between July and December 2023, the company went on a debt binge raising a neat sum of Rs 11,252 crore.

Prior to that, Meil's debt barely exceeded Rs 1,000 crore in any given year over the past 18 years with just one exception. It was in 2013 that its debt stood at a princely sum of Rs 8,721 crore, which it duly paid off in 2020.

Though the company has projects worth an enviable Rs 1.87 lakh crore spread across 20 states and two union territories, as per Crisil Research, it maintained a rather low profile. However, the closely held public company came under the national spotlight soon after the Election Commission of India published details of the buyers and beneficiaries of electoral bonds.

According to India Ratings, its FY24 revenue is estimated at Rs 35,000 crore. This translates to a 10% increase over FY23, when revenue stood at Rs 31,766 crore.