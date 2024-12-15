‘His first priority was economy’: Rijiju tears into Congress on Ambedkar’s letter to Nehru

NEW DELHI: The second day of the special debate on the 75th year of the Constitution saw fireworks after Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju attacked the Congress citing BR Ambedkar’s resignation letter to Jawaharlal Nehru and accused the party of humiliating him.

Rijiju said Ambedkar did not get any ministry related to economy despite him expressing his interest clearly. “Ambedkar told Nehru that his first priority was economy, but he did not get those ministries. He was also not included in any Cabinet committee. He was also not given a planning portfolio. He said he was not interested in an ornamental portfolio,” Rijiju said, adding that Gandhiji had asked Nehru to include Ambedkar in the first Cabinet.

The minister asserted that the Congress defeated Ambedkar in 1952 general elections and didn’t allow him to come back to the Lok Sabha. Rijiju suggested that the Congress should “apologise” to Ambedkar to “lessen its sins”. “Why didn’t you give Ambedkar Bharat Ratna?” he asked. He said that the chief architect of the Constitution was conferred with India’s highest civilian honour after a government supported by the BJP came to power at the Centre.