The Khalistan factor and India-Canada diplomatic chill

No one really knows what struck Hardeep Singh Nijjar and Gurpatwant Singh Pannun—both born in Punjab—to become “wanted” in India.

Nijjar is no more; he was shot dead in June last year at the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in Punjabi-dominated Surrey of British Columbia province in Canada. Pannun runs the Sikhs for Justice (SJF) outfit, is based in the US and possesses American and Canadian citizenship. The worst part about them is that they are the agent provocateurs in bringing Indo-Canadian relations to a nadir.

So much so that in September last year Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau first publicly alleged India’s role in Nijjar’s killing, which New Delhi vehemently rejected. Trudeau runs a minority government with issue-based support from the pro-Khalistani New Democratic Party. Trudeau virtually indicted the Indian government in Canadian Parliament for Nijjar’s murder on September 18, 2023.