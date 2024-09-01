Now, audio clip ‘threat’ emerges from Kolkata govt- run Burdwan Medical College

When contacted, Dr Biswas said, “It is not my audio clip. I have not threatened any student in my college. As I am close to Trinamool Congress, a nexus of doctors is trying to malign my image.”

The intern said that he was surprised to get a call from Dr Biswas as he hadn’t spoken anything against anybody.

Sources in the Indian Medical Association (IMA) said that Dr Biswas is “very powerful and close to Dr Sudipto Roy, an MLA of the ruling party”.

“Dr Biswas takes bribes from medical students and doctors if he helps them in tranfer and posting. He often threatens doctors not to highlight any irregularities. And if they do, then their registration will be cancelled,” sources said.

Dr Biswas was seen in the seminar hall of RG Kar with police officers and others soon after the rape-murder of the trainee doctor on August 9.

Meanwhile, the West Bengal government has decided to move to Supreme Court against the bail granted to Sayan Lahiri, one of the three students who organised the ‘Nabanna Abhiyan’ on Tuesday. Lahiri was granted bail on Saturday by a lower court.

The government on Saturday appointed Manoj Panth as chief secretary in place of BP Gopalika.