Yechury a leader who listened, glue that brought INDIA bloc together: Rahul Gandhi

NEW DELHI: Sitaram Yechury was the “glue” that brought the INDIA bloc together, Opposition leaders said on Saturday as they paid tributes to the late CPI(M) general secretary.

Several Opposition leaders, including Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, DMK’s Kanimozhi, NCP(SP)’s Supriya Sule, and NC leader Farooq Abdullah attended the meeting.

Describing Yechury as a “friend who operated in the political system,” Gandhi said he played the role of a bridge between the Congress and other parties in the INDIA bloc, as well as the earlier UPA (United Progressive Alliance).

Gandhi said he observed Yechury carefully since the beginning of his political career. “What I found was a person who was flexible, who listened and who, even though he was on the opposite spectrum ideologically, had the ability to understand where we were coming from. He also allowed us to understand where he was coming from,” Gandhi said.

CPM leader Prakash Karat remembered Yechury’s contribution in uniting the secular, democratic forces, and bringing the INDIA bloc together.