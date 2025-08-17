Breaking the script in cinema’s power circle: Swetha Menon becomes AMMA’s first woman president

Swetha Menon’s election as the first woman president of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA) is more than symbolic. It signals a long-overdue shift in a male-dominated industry long accused of apathy toward gender justice.

That she replaces a towering figure like Mohanlal only amplifies the weight of the moment. After years of being at the periphery of institutional power, women in Malayalam cinema finally have a voice at the very top and it belongs to someone who has never shied away from speaking her mind.

The election, held in Kochi, was closely fought. Swetha edged out veteran actor Devan by just 21 votes. Out of 506 eligible members, 298 cast their ballots.

The results weren’t just about Swetha’s win. They reflected a broader change. Alongside her, three other women secured key posts: Kukku Parameswaran was elected General Secretary, defeating actor Raveendran, and actors Lakshmi Priyaa and Jayan Cherthala became vice presidents. This reshaped AMMA leadership is being seen as a response to years of discontent from within the industry, especially after the fallout of the 2017 actress assault case and the release of the Hema Committee report in 2024.

Swetha’s win didn’t come without friction. Days before the vote, a legal complaint accused her of profiting from “obscene” content, a charge widely seen as a smear campaign. But the attempt backfired, reinforcing her reputation as someone who refuses to be silenced or shamed. Throughout her career, Swetha has stood her ground, both on screen and off,despite repeated attempts to marginalize or undermine her.

Born in Chandigarh into a military family, Swetha entered the entertainment world at 13. She first gained national recognition after winning the Miss India Asia Pacific title in 1994, which launched her modeling and television career.

Soon, she transitioned to cinema. After debuting in Malayalam films with Anaswaram, she appeared in Bollywood hits like Ishq and Bandhan. But it was her second innings in Malayalam cinema, beginning in the mid-2000s, that cemented her place as an actor of substance.

Swetha deliberately pivoted toward complex, grounded roles, and her performances in Paaleri Manikyam (2009) and Salt N’ Pepper (2011) won her Kerala State Film Awards for Best Actress. She would go on to win nearly 40 accolades across languages. But even at her artistic peak, she remained a figure unafraid to confront.