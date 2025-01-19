J&K mysterious deaths: Amit Shah orders probe

SRINAGAR: As the health and medical experts have failed to ascertain cause of 16 mysterious deaths in Budhal village of Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district in 45 days, Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday ordered constitution of an inter-ministerial team led by MHA to visit the affected village to ascertain causes of deaths.

The team will comprise experts from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Ministry of Agriculture, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers and Ministry of Water Resources.

They will be assisted by experts from animal husbandry, food safety and forensic science labs. The team would visit the affected village on Sunday. The team in collaboration with local administration would also work on providing immediate relief as well as taking precautionary measures to prevent such incidents in future.

Sixteen people including 12 children and four adults belonging to three families have died of mysterious illness in Budhal village. The three families are interlinked and reside nearly 1.5 kms from each other. The deaths started on December 7, 2024.