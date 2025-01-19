Only 3% of doctors who applied for NMR enrolment got registered: RTI

NEW DELHI: Only 3 per cent of MBBS doctors who had applied for registration in the National Medical Register (NMR), launched by Union Health Minister JP Nadda with much fanfare five months ago, have been enrolled so far, as per a RTI reply. There are over 13 lakh licensed medical practitioners (RMP) in India.

According to the RTI reply, the NMR received 8,598 applications by January 14. However, approval for 8,318 applications is still pending. Of the applications, two have been rejected.

According to RTI activist Dr KV Babu, only 3 per cent of allopathic doctor applications have been approved.

“Of the 8,598 applications filed, 8,318 are still awaiting approval. The RTI reply clearly shows that only 278 applications have been approved by NMC so far,” said Dr Babu, who had filed the RTI on December 30 to know the number of doctors registered in the portal since its launch.