Andhra CM Naidu warns non-performing MLAs, plans to hold one-on-one meetings

VIJAYAWADA: Making it clear that he will not hesitate to show the door to those who cause damage to the party and the government through their actions, Chief Minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu said he will soon hold one-on-one meetings with every MLA to review their performance.
“We have to review performance from time to time and discharge our duties responsibly,” he said.
Naidu expressed the view that although the majority of MLAs and MPs are earning public appreciation for their performance, the actions of one or two leaders in some areas are causing harm.
He informed that survey reports assessing the efficiency of MPs and MLAs are being collected every six months.
The TDP chief stated that he would encourage and provide opportunities to those who perform well, while distancing those who commit mistakes.
“There will be no compromise on this issue, and you all should understand that clearly,” Naidu emphasised during a teleconference with Ministers, TDP MPs, MLAs, MLCs, and leaders at various levels on Saturday.
“It is unacceptable if the institution suffers damage because of the actions of any individual. The political policy I adopted in 1995 delivered good results. However, some damage was caused by a few individuals. Such acts will not be tolerated if they harm the reputation of the party and the government,” he asserted.
Observing that the government was getting a bad name on some occasions due to administrative lapses and the attitude of some officials, the Chief Minister urged Ministers to remain vigilant, emphasising that a wrong is a wrong, whether committed intentionally or unintentionally.
Underscoring the need for greater responsibility from first-time MLAs, he advised them to be accessible to the public and party activists.
“You should not give scope for controversies or allegations,” he said.
Cautioning first-time MLAs against becoming overconfident, he warned that such an attitude could lead to inevitable damage. “My intention is that you should not remain a one-time MLA. Since we are in power, people will be observing us closely from all angles, and we must stay cautious. Winning once does not guarantee a second term. Work sincerely or be prepared to step aside,” Naidu said.
He noted that people gave a clear and unified mandate to the NDA because they were disillusioned with the previous government. “Leaders should act more responsibly when in power,” he added. “We must instill greater confidence in the people to ensure their lasting support,” he said.
Stating that victory rallies will be held in all 175 Assembly constituencies on June 12 to mark one year of the coalition government, the Chief Minister announced a review meeting with NDA MPs and MLAs at 5pm on the same day.
Naidu said the government had demonstrated significant change in its first year and stressed the importance of communicating the welfare and development schemes to the public. “We are making every effort to rescue the State from the devastation caused by the previous rulers, who are now acting like demons to obstruct progress. However, the ‘yagna’ to rebuild the State will not stop,” he asserted.
Regarding new welfare initiatives, Naidu said that ‘Thalliki Vandanam’ will be launched on either June 12 or 14, ‘Annadata Sukhibhava’ will also be rolled out in June, and free bus travel for women will begin on August 15.
Reiterating that the Union Government had provided “oxygen” to a State that was previously on “ventilator,” the Chief Minister said Andhra Pradesh should now aim to stand on its own, without over-reliance on the Centre. He mentioned that administrative approvals have been granted for investments worth `5 lakh crore, which are expected to generate employment for 4.5 lakh people.
Stating that the Polavaram Project will be completed by 2027, he added that Amaravati capital city development works are now back on track. “Whenever I visit Delhi, I meet Union Ministers to explain the opportunities available in the State and seek their support for our progress,” Naidu said.
Regarding International Yoga Day, to be held in Visakhapatnam on June 21, he said that the event would feature five lakh participants at a single venue. He encouraged all party activists to take part, noting that Yoga transcends religion and is a practice for health and well-being.