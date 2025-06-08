Andhra CM Naidu warns non-performing MLAs, plans to hold one-on-one meetings

VIJAYAWADA: Making it clear that he will not hesitate to show the door to those who cause damage to the party and the government through their actions, Chief Minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu said he will soon hold one-on-one meetings with every MLA to review their performance.

“We have to review performance from time to time and discharge our duties responsibly,” he said.

Naidu expressed the view that although the majority of MLAs and MPs are earning public appreciation for their performance, the actions of one or two leaders in some areas are causing harm.

He informed that survey reports assessing the efficiency of MPs and MLAs are being collected every six months.

The TDP chief stated that he would encourage and provide opportunities to those who perform well, while distancing those who commit mistakes.

“There will be no compromise on this issue, and you all should understand that clearly,” Naidu emphasised during a teleconference with Ministers, TDP MPs, MLAs, MLCs, and leaders at various levels on Saturday.