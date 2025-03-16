Opposition demands Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's resignation over back-to-back killings of two senior cops

PATNA: The back-to-back killings of two police officers within 72 hours in Bihar have renewed concerns about the law-and-order situation in the poll-bound state even as Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha asserts that the police have been given a free hand to rein in anti-social elements.

Santosh Kumar Singh, a 54-year-old assistant sub-inspector of police (ASI), died after being assaulted with a sharp-edged weapon in Munger district late on Friday. He was rushed to a government hospital in Munger but later referred to a private hospital in Patna. He died during treatment at the hospital on Saturday.

Munger region Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Rakesh Kumar said that the incident happened when a police team led by Santosh went to Nandlalpur village, which falls under the limits of the Mufassil police, around 8.00 PM on Friday. Santosh was attacked while he was trying to pacify two groups of people involved in a scuffle.

The incident comes just two days after another ASI, Rajiv Ranjan, died in a scuffle while trying to nab a suspect in Araria district.

These killings have put the state government in the firing line of the Opposition, who are asking Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to step down over his failure to check the rise in crimes. RJD Spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwari said, “Nitish Kumar should resign as he is unable to deal with the Home Department.”

Notably, this is not the first time that Nitish has faced a call to quit. Just recently, Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav had demanded his resignation.

Deputy Chief Minister Sinha, however, assured the media: “Strict action will be taken against those involved in unlawful activities.”