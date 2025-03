KOZHIKODE: Vineetha, a resident of Kurudimukku near Koyilandy, would never have imagined a day when she would send her son away to a de-addiction centre. Her voice trembles as she recounts the heartache of watching her 21-year-old son, once a bright and loving boy, fall into the clutches of drug addiction.

“We pleaded with him, tried everything, but when he started threatening to kill me and others in our family, I knew it was life or death,” she says, holding back tears. “I had no choice but to contact a de-addiction centre,” she says.

Vineetha’s grief is echoing across Kerala. Parents, overwhelmed by fear and desperation, are turning to rehabilitation centres in huge numbers as drug abuse — especially of synthetic substances — spirals out of control among the state’s youth. The de-addiction centres in Kozhikode, Kannur, Wayanad and Ernakulam are stretched to their limits. “We are running at full capacity, and even have waiting lists now,” says Dr Ramesh Pillai, senior psychiatrist at Jeevan De-addiction Centre in Wayanad.