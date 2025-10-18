Amid wave of mass surrenders, another Maoist leader urges cadres to lay down arms in Chhattisgarh

RAIPUR: The recent mass surrenders of Maoists at Gadchiroli (Maharashtra) and Jagdalpur (Chhattisgarh) have led a senior leader of Udanti Area Committee, active along the Chhattisgarh-Odisha border, to appeal to cadres active in the region to lay down their arms and rejoin the mainstream.

A one-page letter in Hindi issued in the name of Maoist leader Sunil, has cited the surrender with weapons led by Sonu Dada in Maharashtra and Rupesh Dada in Chhattisgarh hinting the pressure of the security forces and inability to operate the mission of CPI (Maoist) in the present context asked the comrades to halt the armed struggle but will continue to resolve the problems of the people.

“So, our Udanti Area in the Gariaband region decided to stop the armed movement. I appealed to all units—Gobra, Sinapali, SDK (Sonabeda-Dharambandha-Kholibatar area), Sitanadi, to decide at the earliest, as we have already lost several key senior leaders. We support the decision taken by Sonu Dada and Rupesh Dada. Join with your arms (to surrender)”, stated the letter that also carried the mobile phone number of Sunil for the members of the region.