Bhupendra Patel 3.0: Gujarat Dy CM Sanghvi, Rivaba take charge as Cabinet gets down to business

AHMEDABAD: Less than 24 hours after the oath-taking, Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel’s 3.0 cabinet has begun work with symbolic rituals and strategic portfolio allocations. On Dhanteras, in a blend of religion, power, and politics, 11 ministers including Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghvi and Rivaba Jadeja, wife of Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja, took charge, underlining both continuity and new optics within the BJP’s governing machinery.

The spotlight, unsurprisingly, was on two faces -- Harsh Sanghvi, the BJP’s young star elevated to Deputy Chief Minister, and Rivaba Jadeja, the debutant minister who walked into the power corridors with carefully crafted simplicity. Both began their tenure with traditional puja at the Swarnim Complex, marking an auspicious start. Rivaba entered through the common gate, shunning VIP entrances, her husband and cricketer Ravindra Jadeja and daughter Nidhyanaba by her side. A swastika drawn on her table symbolized both her personal and political journey taking a decisive turn.

Sanghvi too chose Dhanteras to take charge but unlike Rivaba’s quiet entry, his arrival was charged with a wave of supporters, a reflection of his growing clout within the party. As expected, Sanghvi has retained the crucial Home portfolio, along with Law and Sports, effectively becoming the second power centre after the Chief Minister.

The cabinet has been structured with calculated precision. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has kept key portfolios Revenue, and Road and Housing firmly under his command, signaling a tight grip on core governance levers.

Kanubhai Desai continues to handle Finance and Urban Development, while Jitu Vaghani returns to Agriculture, Cooperation and Animal Husbandry.

The cabinet reflects a careful balancing of political weight and regional representation. Kunwarji Bavaliya has been assigned Labour, Employment and Rural Development -- critical sectors ahead of 2027.