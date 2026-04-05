BJP redraws Assam campaign plank from infiltration to youth welfare as April 9 polls near

GUWAHATI: When Assam minister Pijush Hazarika, who addressed the media in Guwahati on Saturday, outlined the steps taken by the Centre and the Assam government for youth welfare, he was singing a different tune in the campaign for the Assembly elections.

With only four days to go for the polling, this is an acknowledgement that the high-decibel pitch around the issue of infiltration and its traditional poll issues are not working and there could be an undercurrent against the NDA, at least not among the youth.

Hazarika wanted to convince the youth that the BJP government in the state was not just about rhetoric, but wanted to attend to the livelihood issues as well. He said that the new government under the BJP would surpass the 2021 electoral promise of generating one lakh government jobs to a target of exceeding two lakh jobs in the next five years.

“Over one lakh youth have received financial assistance exceeding Rs 1,000 crore, with a roadmap to support 10 lakh youth with assistance up to Rs 5 lakh each in the coming five years,” the BJP said in a statement quoting the minister.

The minister tried to tap the discontent of the urban youth by talking support to the start-up culture in the state. He noted that the present government had helped 615 start-ups since 2021, while the MSME sector witnessed 12.75 lakh units generating employment for over 82 lakh people, marking an unprecedented expansion of grassroots entrepreneurship.