Keep curiosity, learning instinct 'alive' in life: PM Modi to students at IIT Delhi convocation ceremony

Addressing the 57th convocation ceremony at IIT Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged students to question things that are accepted without a thought.
He insisted that they should not only question but also show courage to find solutions, adding that challenges will turn into opportunities for those who dare to find new solutions to challenges.
PM Modi also advised the students to keep their curiosity alive in life and keep their learning instinct alive.
He said the more empowered the youth of the country are, the more empowered the entire country will be. Modi said India is now working towards becoming self-reliant in every sector; whether it is economic self-reliance, technological self-reliance, or industrial self-reliance; this forms the strong foundation of 'Viksit Bharat'.
Highlighting the profound emotional resonance of the ceremony, he reflected on the vibrant, dream-filled atmosphere of the campus.
Congratulating the students and their families on their academic achievements, Modi emphasised that their degrees represent much more than academic success, serving as a mandate to contribute to the nation.
He extended special praise to the medal recipients and celebrated the launch of new AI initiatives at the institute.
"You are stepping out from here with a dream of doing a lot for the country," he said.
Reflecting on the whirlwind journey of the students, Modi vividly recalled their transition from orientation day to convocation, acknowledging the diverse aspirations, from landing first salaries and building startups to pursuing further competitive exams, that fill their minds.
"You must absolutely have a lot of satisfaction from this remarkable journey and the enthusiasm of starting a completely new chapter in life," he said.
Referring to the rapidly shifting geopolitical and strategic global landscape, the prime minister identified the relentless speed of technological advancement as the primary catalyst for these massive global transformations.
He framed this era of rapid change as a dual landscape of unprecedented challenges and vast new opportunities.
"Amidst all this rapid change, remember my words: the one who continuously learns is the one who will win," he said.
Redefining the true value of an IIT degree, Modi emphasised that the qualification goes far beyond a high CGPA (cumulative grade point average) or a lucrative placement offer, acting instead as a definitive global certification of advanced problem-solving capabilities.
"Your degree tells the entire world that you know exactly how to solve highly difficult problems," he said.
Drawing a parallel between academic perseverance and lifelong resilience, Modi advised the youths to tackle massive life challenges by breaking them down into manageable components, much like solving complex laboratory simulations.
"If difficulties inevitably come in life, entirely new opportunities will also emerge; you just have to remain completely alert," he said.
Contrasting structured academic environments with unpredictable real-world scenarios, Modi told the graduates that unlike their university exams, life's most critical challenges operate entirely 'out of syllabus'.
He stressed that true success lies not merely in answering pre-defined questions, but in identifying and solving the problems that society has complacently accepted.
"The fundamental reason for the success of many alumni was that they boldly identified those crucial questions which the world had stopped considering as questions," he said.
Reflecting on the historical burdens carried by past generations, Modi recalled how the singular goal of achieving independence defined an entire era marked by immense sacrifice and penance.
He urged the current generation to define their own legacy by aligning their career trajectories directly with the nation's developmental goals over the next three decades.
"The basis of every decision of yours should absolutely be what the benefit to the country will be and which national need will be fulfilled," he said.
Detailing the government's aggressive push toward comprehensive self-reliance across economic, technological, and industrial sectors, Modi underscored that youth empowerment is the foundational bedrock of a developed India.
He celebrated the administration's strategic policy decisions to democratise and open traditionally restricted sectors to young innovators.
Referring to the "explosive growth" of the space sector and "rapid domestic advancement in semiconductor manufacturing" in India, the prime minister said, "somewhere a youth is proudly saying with full self-confidence: 'First in my bloodline to make a chip in India'".
Crediting the current generation for powering India's Startup Revolution, he hailed the massive economic momentum generated by unicorns, digital payments, and the FinTech boom, which have provided unprecedented entrepreneurial platforms for millions.
"All these revolutions have given millions of youths of the country an incredible opportunity to do something completely new for the first time," he said.
Mapping out the frontiers of future technological dominance, Modi highlighted critical emerging sectors such as artificial intelligence, data centres, critical minerals, deep-sea exploration, quantum computing, and energy security.
"Many such cutting-edge fields are eagerly waiting for your immense talent, your bold innovation, and your strong leadership," he said.
Detailing initiatives to democratise academic resources, he highlighted the 'One Nation One Subscription' programme, which ensures that prestigious global research journals are accessible even in the smallest cities without extra costs.
With inputs from PTI