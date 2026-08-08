Keep curiosity, learning instinct 'alive' in life: PM Modi to students at IIT Delhi convocation ceremony

Addressing the 57th convocation ceremony at IIT Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged students to question things that are accepted without a thought.

He insisted that they should not only question but also show courage to find solutions, adding that challenges will turn into opportunities for those who dare to find new solutions to challenges.

PM Modi also advised the students to keep their curiosity alive in life and keep their learning instinct alive.

He said the more empowered the youth of the country are, the more empowered the entire country will be. Modi said India is now working towards becoming self-reliant in every sector; whether it is economic self-reliance, technological self-reliance, or industrial self-reliance; this forms the strong foundation of 'Viksit Bharat'.

Highlighting the profound emotional resonance of the ceremony, he reflected on the vibrant, dream-filled atmosphere of the campus.

Congratulating the students and their families on their academic achievements, Modi emphasised that their degrees represent much more than academic success, serving as a mandate to contribute to the nation.