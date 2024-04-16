'Not likely, but surely!': Why Dayanidhi Maran is set to race away with Chennai Central again

Chennai's smallest constituency Chennai Central certainly is. But it doesn't lack either in terms of political heft or glamour.

The seat has been a DMK bastion -- a Maran bastion, if you will.

From 1996 to 2004, it was held by the late Murasoli Maran.

And from 2004 to 2024, his son Dayanidhi Maran also won the seat thrice with 2014 being the lone election he lost (to AIADMK's SR Vijayakumar).

2019 had seen Dayanidhi Maran win the constituency with 57.36% of the vote share and by a margin of over 3 lakh votes.

What are his chances this time around in Chennai Central which boasts, as an earlier report of ours had noted, a sizable population of Muslims and Scheduled Castes?

Let's talk Dayanidhi Maran

Voting preferences in Chennai Central from where DMK's Dayanidhi Maran is seeking reelection mirrors the views of a larger part of Tamil Nadu, says political observer and mediaperson Tharai Ilamathi.

"The composite nature of the constituency" is one key reason for it, he stresses.

Besides the minorities and the marginalised, there is a prominent presence of educated, business and working class people, many of whom are part of active trade unions.

"People in Chennai Central can clearly distinguish between assembly polls and general elections," he says.

When asked if Dayanidhi Maran is likely to win the Chennai Central constituency, senior journalist Priyan Srinivasan says, "Not likely, but surely!"

Explaining the reasons, he says, "Apart from the fact that the constituency is DMK's stronghold, many factors like Dayanidhi Maran's previous stints as an MP and his vibrant persona will work in his favour."