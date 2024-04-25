This candidate in the high-profile Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha seat has no house and lives in the party office

Vilappilsala protest

During her political career spanning three decades, Mini was involved in numerous people's movements, small and big, in different parts of the state. The longest and toughest one perhaps was the people's protest against a polluting waste plant at Vilappilsala in the Kerala capital, says the 49-year-old.

"The strike which began as a relay satyagraha ended in a full-blown protest two years later. Somehow, we managed to overcome the numerous sabotage attempts by the government, city corporation and the police. I dedicate the victory to the mighty women in Vilappilsala," she says. What began as occasional outbursts took the form of an organised protest with the intervention of the SUCI(C).

As the party's designated leader to Vilappilsala, Mini's initial assignment was to organise the local women. "We formed committees for every fifty households and important decisions were taken by an apex committee. Party did not impose its decisions but equipped people to claim their rights," she said. The people's protest met with success when the government decided to shut the plant.

At the peak of the strike, Mini was detained by the police for one full day. Years later, she was jailed by the police for accompanying Mahija, the mother of engineering student Jishnu Pranoy, to the DGP's office. Jishnu was found dead at the hostel of Nehru Engineering College in Thrissur and Mahija was proceeding to the DGP's office to protest against the delay in arresting those who allegedly pushed Jishnu into suicide.

Mini was arrested by the police on conspiracy charges. She was jailed and released after eight days of judicial remand. The police are yet to file a charge-sheet in the court.