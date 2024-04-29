The Great Election Debate-II: Which government was better for India's economy? UPA or NDA?

This should neither be a surprise nor a matter of astonishment for economists given that the decadal growth rate of India was higher in UPA's tenure, notwithstanding the absurd level of optimism one hears now through frequent propaganda channels. However, the ultimate measure of a government's capability is not determined during periods of comfort or convenience, but rather when it is confronted with formidable challenges.

Assessing the comparative efficacy of the UPA and NDA administrations presents a formidable challenge, chiefly owing to the disparate challenges each encountered.

The UPA grappled with the tumultuous fallout of the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, while the NDA navigated the unprecedented complexities brought forth by a once-in-a-century pandemic. Each crisis precipitated unique ramifications, and the efficacy of national responses was contingent upon the intricacies and dimensions of the respective economic landscapes.

To discern India's comparative performance when it came to its annual growth trajectory, we juxtapose it with major economies such as the United States, the United Kingdom, Japan, Russia, and Germany. All economies faltered during both these crises, however India performed better as compared to these major economies during the 2008 crisis.

India, on the other hand, miserably failed and attained the ignominious status of being the worst-hit in the world during the Covid pandemic.

Suffice it to add that India's secular decline in its annual growth rate began much before the pandemic. Moreover, the humongous loss of human lives, estimated to be a staggering 4.7 million deaths by the WHO, stands in stark contrast to the officially announced 0.5 million deaths by a government celebrated for its luminous opacity.

The illustration in Figure 2 incontrovertibly refutes the fallacious narrative suggesting that India surpassed some advanced economies during the pandemic. In glaring contrast, India's economy nosedived into the ground and even went below those of the economies of the USA, UK and Russia.