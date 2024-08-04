RIP Yamini Krishnamurti: Remembering a slice of memory that the Bharatanatyam doyenne had shared

Yamini Krishnamurti (1940-2024) was the doyenne of Indian classical dance for over four decades. She excelled in Bharatanatyam, Kuchipudi and Odissi.

I had seen her dance, mesmerized, from when I was six. In 1995-96, at Sardar Khushwant Singh’s behest, I interviewed her for over a year and wrote her life story as if in her voice. It was an intense, illuminating endeavour, retelling the early cultural history of modern India through her life.

Here is a tidbit from this incandescent dancer’s story, when Old India met New. This is a slice of what Yamini Krishnamurthy had to share:

"I played my part eagerly in some of modern India's most exciting and idealistic decades. There was a new sense of confidence, a new elan in the people. As with every civilization, this found expression through art, and music and dance societies sprang up across India. It was in such a congenial and expectant climate that my dance steps led me centre-stage…

During my initial training at Kalakshetra, Rukmini Devi took us on a dancing tour in Tamil Nadu. One morning, she took me with her to visit Veenabhashini, once the leading devadasi of Thanjavur. I was deeply impressed by Veenabhashini's beauty and dignity and her pretty little house in a small street near the temple. Athai (Rukmini Devi) asked her to sing a few padams, those lyrical love songs that allow for rich emotive expression.