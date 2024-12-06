RBI Governor refuses to pay heed to Finance Minister, says GDP shocker is behind us

The RBI on Friday refused to change its mind about interest rates despite economic growth hard landing in Q2, FY25.

In fact, in his very opening remarks, Governor Shaktikanta Das sort of vowed to protect peace with blood reminding about the central bank's price stability mandate and its commitment to the flexible inflation target comes before everything else.

In other words, growth must stand on its own given the threat of inflation, particularly food prices which continue to run like a frightened horse.

The six-member monetary policy committee (MPC), in a 4-2 split vote kept repo rate unchanged at 6.5% for the eleventh straight meeting, but the central bank slashed real GDP growth forecasts to a soul-crushing 6.6% from 7.2% for FY25, and raised inflation forecasts upwards to 4.8% for FY25.

Following the Q2 GDP shocker, where growth slowed down to a 7-quarter low of 5.4%, a consensus for a 25 bps repo rate cut formed like a thick layer on rice pudding. But Das maintained that the economic slowdown has bottomed out in Q2 and that the current quarter and next quarter will see a growth upside.

If not a repo rate cut, markets anticipated quantitative liquidity-boosting measures and in line with expectations, RBI announced a 50 bps cut in Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), indicating that it’s the best kind of nourishing it can offer for the economy.

The proposed CRR cut will come in two equal tranches of 25 bps, spreading over two fortnights from December, 14 and December, 28 and will restore it to 4%, which was the prevailing rate before the policy tightening cycle began in April, 2022. CRR is the proportion of deposits banks set aside as cash and Friday's move is expected to infuse Rs 1.16 lakh crore liquidity to the banking system, facilitating bank lending and also lower market interest rates. Currently, CRR is held at 4.5% since March, 2020.

Meanwhile, RBI has slashed FY25 growth forecast sharply to 6.6% from its previous estimate of 7.2%. It expects Q3 and Q4 growth at 6.8% and 7.2%, respectively. For Q1 and Q2, FY26, real GDP growth is pegged at 6.9% and 7.3%, respectively.