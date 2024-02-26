Why is Delhi burning? With 400 fires a year, city has turned into hotbed of infernos

India’s historic capital comes in various shapes and sizes. One is the much-maligned Lutyen’s Delhi – leafy, green, elegant, quiet, armed architecturally with European aesthetics, where the capital’s super elite lives in splendid isolation. This comes under the New Delhi Municipal Corporation or the NDMC that caters to the endless demands of a select few.

The other is where the hoi polloi lives – ill planned, architecturally an eyesore, overcrowded, ugly and unsafe. Coming under the aegis of the vast, bulky and mismanaged Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), it comprises the private colonies of Delhi, where legal and illegal settlements and unauthorised factories in their thousands, exist cheek by jowl.

This second category is too big to be accommodated under one sub-set. While south Delhi can boast of elegant high-end and upmarket colonies, a vast majority of settlements in west, north and east Delhi are mere apologies for residential housing. Here is where the lower middle class, middle class, the small shopkeeper and small factory owner reside, and it is here that danger lurks, constantly – danger of a blaze that can snuff out any human life, illegal construction or inflammable object that comes in its way.

On February 23, two children and a man were rescued from a four-storey building in Mohan Garden area of the city, after a fire broke out in their house around 10 am in the morning. Six fire tenders and at least 20 firefighters were deployed to douse the blaze and carry out rescue operations.

In a scary video released by the fire department, one fireman is seen rescuing a five-year-old boy, by climbing down a long ladder with the child on his back from the top floor where at least four adults were seen standing in the balcony. In another viral clip, a girl is seen climbing down from the second floor using the same ladder. Another child and a woman were seen standing on the balcony of the second floor. Providentially, there were no casualties.

In the last one month, this is the fourth incident of residential house fire in the city. In two other mishaps in Mansarovar Park and Shahdara a couple of weeks ago, five people were charred to death.