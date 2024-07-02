New criminal laws signal end of colonial hangover, but challenges await

The first FIRs under what the government has termed three landmark legislations -- the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) passed and enacted in 2023 -- have been registered. It can now be said that India stands on the precipice of a transformative era in its legal landscape with the enactment of these statutes that have replaced the Indian Penal Code, 1860 (IPC), the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 (CrPC), and the Indian Evidence Act, 1872 respectively on July 1 as notified by the Centre.

The comprehensive legislative overhaul is claimed to be an attempt at modernising and streamlining the criminal justice system, rendering it more efficacious, equitable, and aligned with contemporary societal needs. This article explores the constitutional underpinnings, implications, challenges, and potential benefits of these legislative reforms.

Origin of colonial laws to govern Indians

The IPC, CrPC, and Evidence Act were enacted during the British colonial administration, and designed to serve colonial imperatives. The IPC, drafted in 1860 by Lord Macaulay who was the first law member of the Governor General's Council, has been the cornerstone of India's criminal law, defining offences and prescribing penalties. As a member of the first Law Commission of India established by the British government, he was given the task of drafting the Indian Penal Code in the aftermath of the Sepoy Mutiny in 1857.

The CrPC, originally enacted in 1898 and revised in 1973, provides the procedural framework for criminal trials. Though a new Code was written in 1973, most of the provisions from the 1898 one still remain.

The Indian Evidence Act, introduced in 1872, governs the admissibility of evidence in judicial proceedings. Notwithstanding numerous amendments, these laws have frequently been criticized for being outdated, rigid, and misaligned with the modern Indian socio-legal landscape. This law has undergone numerous changes through amendments and judicial decisions to meet the necessity of modern complex pieces of evidence and forensics.