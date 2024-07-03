The curious case of GST and missing monthly data

Regardless of the reason, one thing is certain. That this government is keen on winning the perception battle. The fact makes the coyness all the more odder since until now, the monthly GST data, released on the first day of every month, gave the government a good stage to showcase its economic priestcraft.

Economists who have analysed the data also concede that the effective tax rate under the GST regime has reduced compared to pre-GST era, but on balance, everyone else only saw the king in his counting house counting out money.

Higher collections, which is a firm indicator of better compliance, seems to have manufactured doubt that the government was unreasonably taking refuge in the wallets of households, who are as it is burdened with high prices and low incomes.

From an average monthly revenue of Rs 85,000 crore in 2017 to over Rs 1.7 lakh crore now, the indirect tax regime has indeed come a long way. In FY23, monthly GST collections averaged Rs 1.51 lakh crore, while in FY24, they averaged Rs 1.68 lakh crore.

The current fiscal began with a bang as the monthly mop-up touched a record high of Rs 2.10 lakh crore in April, while collections in May and June stood approximately at Rs 1.73 lakh crore each. In other words, revenue during the first quarter of April-June stood roughly at Rs 5.57 lakh crore.

Who really benefits from exemptions?

Even as there's disagreement over GST rates in general, a working paper makes the case for eliminating exemptions and that such a move won't burden taxpayers at all.

The working paper titled 'Distributional Impact of Indian GST' by the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy (NIPFP), an autonomous research institute under the Ministry of Finance, found that consumers with higher average expenditure benefit the most from GST exemptions both in rural and urban areas, puncturing the dominant belief that tax exemptions benefit the lower strata of consumers. Hence, the paper suggests that an expansion in the tax base by bringing exempted goods and services under GST may not be regressive.