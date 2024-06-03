Decoding how Maharashtra results could go on June 4

Maharashtra, the second-largest state in the Lok Sabha elections with 48 seats, plays a crucial role not only for the ruling BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) but also for the Opposition's INDIA bloc in challenging Narendra Modi's bid for a historic third term as Prime Minister of India.

The entire country is closely watching the developments and the fiercely contested Lok Sabha battle in the land of the medieval Maratha king, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, known for his guerrilla warfare tactics. Maharashtra's diverse regions resemble Europe's variety in dialects and food culture, yet historically, the state has decisively chosen one side in Lok Sabha elections.

In the 2019 general elections, 60.95% (5,40,54,245) of eligible voters cast their votes. In 2024, this increased slightly to 61.33% (5,70,06,778), marking a 0.33% increase (29,52,533), according to the Election Commission. During the five-phase 2024 polls, Gadchiroli-Chimur led with a 71.88% turnout, followed by Kolhapur at 71.59%, Hatkanangale at 71.11%, Beed at 70.92%, and Nandurbar at 70.68%. The lowest turnout was 50.06% in the Mumbai South

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the NDA secured 41 seats, with 23 for BJP and 18 for the united Shiv Sena, while the Opposition managed only six seats (four for NCP, two for Congress, and one for Swabhimani Shetkari Sangathan). The NDA's vote share was over 47%, while the Opposition had only 34%.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the NDA retained its 41 seats, with BJP and Shiv Sena maintaining their respective tallies and a combined vote share of over 50%. The Opposition again performed poorly, winning only five seats (four for NCP, one for Congress) with a 32% vote share. The Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) won one seat in Aurangabad.

The BJP focused its campaign on nationalist issues like the abolition of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, the construction of the Ram temple, and the image of India under PM Modi. The Opposition highlighted inflation, unemployment, and alleged hidden agendas of the BJP-RSS, promising financial support for women, stipends for unemployed youths, loan waivers for farmers, and legal guarantees for minimum support prices (MSP) for crops.

The INDIA bloc, meanwhile, aimed to localise the elections by adopting a local and state-centric name for its alliance: the Maha Vikas Aghadi, comprising the Congress, Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), and Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP). Uddhav Thackeray not only contested the highest number of Lok Sabha seats within the MVA, with 21, but also emerged as a star campaigner and a key factor in this election.