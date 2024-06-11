What does Naveen Patnaik as the Leader of the Opposition portend for Odisha?

On Tuesday, Odisha's first BJP Chief Minister will take charge after Naveen Patnaik held the post for more than 24 years on the trot. For the first time ever in his illustrious political career, Naveen will now sit in the Opposition. The socio-political life in Odisha will never be the same again.

The 2024 Assembly election has been a watershed moment in Odisha’s history as Naveen was largely expected to win his sixth straight term in office. Instead, an unanticipated event took place and in an almost paradoxical situation, Naveen lost power but there is ubiquitous sentimental support for him across all parts of the state, if social media tributes to his stint and glorious legacy are anything to go by. In this election, political psychology trumped political economics in my view.

Many experts have already ascribed several reasons behind the shock defeat such as a gross misreading of groundswell of perceptions against Naveen’s most powerful assistant and regent, VK Pandian; the latter’s self-aggrandising state tours and sidelining of the BJD MLAs and ministers in policy decision-making as well as in the election campaigns; many awful flaws in candidate selection especially in the form of inviting BJP and INC turncoats; a jaded, corrupt grassroots bureaucracy that thrived on corruption; widespread resentment due to uneven regional development, years of unresolved problems of migrant worker distress, and finally, that much-touted factor 'anti-incumbency'.

However, Naveen has won five elections despite many of these factors at play. This time, the battle of perceptions and sentiments has favoured the BJP. There are these following factors that mattered.

First, the wrong-timed bad optics of having his aide (Pandian) take the centre stage in electioneering shifted the focus from Naveen to Pandian. Earlier, Pandian used to bask in the unstinted halo of Naveen’s feats. Over time, his larger-than-life dominance in the state’s governance exuded a perception that it was Pandian’s world and the BJD legislators and apparatchiks were just living in it. As countless examples of history tell us, such derived glory does not last long. The BJP’s propaganda of Naveen’s ill health and being remote-controlled by Pandian, and what is now known as the Odia Asmita campaign, all worked in sync to drive a social message that a change of guard was required.

Ironically, the Biju Janata Dal was formed in 1997 to cater to the regional political and economic aspirations. Yet, its legitimacy and ideology of regional pride which Naveen had successfully milked all these years have now been hijacked by the BJP’s campaign as they harped on the proxy rule of the state through a non-Odia bureaucratic cabal led by Pandian and succeeded in convincing the innocuous Odia electorate. Quite haplessly, Naveen Patnaik failed to decipher the mood of the state’s people this time. Otherwise, the seasoned politician that Naveen is, he’d not have been unable to gauge that the tide had begun to turn against the BJD when Pandian had toured the districts gathering people's grievances last year. He himself distanced himself from regular party affairs and was inaccessible to his own party leaders – every meeting was to get prior approval from Pandian.