'Use of handcuffs is sadistic,' said SC once, yet time not ripe for the country to bid adieu to manacles?

“it is sadistic, capricious, despotic and demoralising to humble a man by manacling him,” observed the Supreme Court on the use of handcuffs in the Prem Shankar Shukla vs Delhi Administrations (1980) case.

The use of handcuffs by the law enforcers has been long debated in the courts of law. There can be nothing more damaging to a person’s reputation than a pair of metal rings on his or her wrists.

The Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) has no provisions for handcuffs. However, the Supreme Court in the Sunil Batra vs Delhi Administration (1978) case laid down guidelines for fettering a suspect at the time of the arrest. The apex court made it clear that a manacle should be used only as a final resort and must be taken off as soon as possible.

In the Prem Shankar Shukla vs Delhi Administrations (1980), Justice Krishna Iyer, following a letter received from an undertrial prisoner, struck down two draconian rules from the Punjab Police Rules 1934 which allowed such shackling for undertrials of a select category of offences.

The Supreme Court at the time observed thus: - “to torture him, defile his dignity, vulgarise society and foul the soul of our constitutional culture.”

The final directive of the Supreme Court came in the Citizens for democracy vs State of Assam (1995). The court said where the authorities have a well-grounded basis to form an inference that a prisoner is likely to jump bail or escape from custody, the prisoner be brought before a magistrate and a prayer for handcuffing be made.

The confusion arises from the fact that the CrPC stays mum on the subject. The whole procedure of handcuffing comes under two words ‘Reasonable Force’. The lack of material has made it easy to abuse such unchecked power by the police.