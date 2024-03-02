Subtle and sophisticated, Kashmiri food has all it takes to become a hit

I had first heard of Matamaal from Vijaya Dar in Coonoor and his niece, my friend Akila Urankar, who was visiting him. But it remained in my bucket list as work does not take me to Gurgaon even on my trips to Delhi. But now Matamaal has an outlet in Noida (Spectrum Metro Mall, Sector 75) and I could steal time from a business meeting for a solo luncheon. A problem of dining alone is that one cannot try too many dishes. To my surprise Matamaal had “Tasting Thalis” that made it less of a challenge. Even then it was a difficult choice of choosing between the vegetarian thali and the three non-vegetarian options, which were understandably loaded in favour of meat dishes. But I love some of the vegetarian entrees of Kashmiri food even more than the meats -- especially the saag (haakh and Kashmiri spinach), lotus stems and the knol-khol apart from the rajma and pulaos. But one cannot have it all. The other good part of Matamaal was the pricing - which was far more pocket friendly, considering that Kashmiri food requires the best of ingredients, compared to the posh Chor Bizarre in Bikaner House, Delhi.

I shall not tire the regular readers of Saucy Tales by repeating descriptions of the more well known items. Among the new ones I tried that caught my fancy was tchok charwan -- mutton liver in a tamarind sauce. I never had a similar liver preparation before. Though I liked the gravy, I found the liver pieces too hard and was not sure if they were meant to be overcooked. I need to check this with knowledgeable friends. However, I suspect this was an aberration as it was probably brought from the base kitchen and reheated or mixed at the branch pantry. The vegetarian equivalent of this is supposed to be tchok wangun (brinjal) but I did not try it.