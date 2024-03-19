With the PMK also on its side, what is the BJP’s game plan in Tamil Nadu?

Now, Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) is left. It can swing either way. It can land in the BJP alliance or with the AIADMK. It’s only a matter of time.

N Sathiya Morthy, political commentator, points out that BJP is quite conscious about their limitations in Tamil Nadu despite the leadership putting up a bold face. The BJP's actual game plan, quite apparently, was to replace the DMK in power with the help of the AIADMK. But AIADMK severed ties with the BJP-led NDA in September last year. One of the reasons the AIADMK leadership cited for walking out of the alliance was the BJP state leadership defaming Dravidian leaders including CN Annadurai and J Jayalalithaa and their policies.

New ally, PMK, which represents the Vanniyar community, has a strong presence in the northern districts of the state. Sathiya Moorthy recalled that in the 2014 polls, the BJP in alliance with the AIADMK, PMK and DMDK managed to garner 18.5 percent votes. A repeat of that is unlikely, despite the BJP leadership’s claims. The strategy then appears to be to push the AIADMK to the third position, he said.

More importantly, Sathiya Moorthy said, the AIADMK, and even the PMK, will witness massive cross-voting for the rival DMK combine if it had stayed in the company of the BJP, since the party is identified in the state with its Hindutva agenda.

Proessor and political analyst A Ramasamy said that BJP has been focused with their strategy in Tamil Nadu. They want to win a couple of seats or improve their vote share. But currently, their vote share is less than two percent while PMK has a vote share of around six percent. Be that as it may, BJP’s main agenda is to see that the AIADMK is finished off. But AIADMK cannot be written off just like that. Edappadi Palaniswamy still has a strong support base in the Kongu belt.

But then lately, politics is controlled by corporate interests. The old kind of analyses hardly works these days, Professor Ramasamy pointed out.

A series of road shows by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has boosted the morale of the cadres in Tamil Nadu. Will they translate into votes is the million-dollar question now?