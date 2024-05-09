Should bureaucrats, judges have a 'cooling-off period' before entering politics?

Bureaucrats joining political parties at election time is now pretty much the considered norm. After almost a lifetime spent in the civil services, the temptation of staying in the power game is one itch too many.

But why blame civil servants alone when they now have constitutional authorities for company? Governors getting back to active politics is regarded as a bit of a rarity even in these troubled times, but then if judges can join active public life with gay abandon, the glass ceiling has truly been shattered.

On April 12, Punjab IAS officer Parampal Kaur Sidhu announced her decision to join the BJP, despite objections raised by the state government.

A week earlier, Vijay Kumar, an ex-director general of police (DGP), UP, joined the BJP, two months after superannuating from office on January 31. The highlight of his eight-month tenure was a circular accompanied with a copy of ‘panchang’ – a lunisolar calendar that uses standard Hindu timekeeping units and displays important dates and periods.

In late March, two former officers of the Karnataka cadre — IAS officer Sasikanth Senthil and IPS officer K Annamalai — joined the Congress and the BJP respectively and made their Lok Sabha debuts in Tamil Nadu.

Around the same time, Bengal IPS officer Bharti Ghosh, at loggerheads with chief minister Mamata Banerjee, formally joined the BJP.