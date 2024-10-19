How RBI is attempting to subdue food inflation without fighting it

The RBI's war against inflation, particularly food inflation, seems to have imbibed Sun Tzu's classic military strategy of subduing the enemy without fighting.



That's because, food prices are beyond the control of any central bank, not just the RBI, and even if monetary authorities haul their entire policy arsenal out of storage, prices simply cannot be controlled like sugar in your coffee.



Yet, RBI rolled the dice more than two years ago and is still waiting to win. Even as it raised the repo rate by a staggering 250 bps (2.5%) between May, 2022 and February, 2023, food prices were in no mood to relent and everyday kitchen items like tomatoes, potatoes, onions, pulses, fruits and others unleashed horrors upon the hearts of households. The highest contributor to headline inflation was tomatoes, which shot up by 158.8% at one point, while onion prices rose by 86%.



Often, it's the economics of demand and supply that determines the price of fruits and vegetables and everything else, but as can be seen in the past two years, food prices were defining the direction of headline inflation itself.



So the country's designated inflation-wranglers, led by Governor Shaktikanta Das, decided not to further engage in a sword fight and held the key benchmark repo rate at 6.5% since February, 2023. While keeping an eye on the slow-burn food disinflationary process, the central bank dispatched eminent agricultural economist Ashok Gulati and a bunch of fellow economists to figure out a way, any way, to bring food inflation to heel and jam it below 4%.



Given food inflation's significant impact on overall headline inflation, Gulati and team were tasked to understand why and when food prices become cranky. This was also important as generating accurate inflation forecasts is critical for the very conduct of monetary policy. So they created their own bespoke inflation monitor, besides finding out that various supply and demand-side factors like monsoon, input costs, rural wages, demand for protein-rich items, MSP, supply-chain measures and government policies were wreaking havoc on food prices. In short, it's clearly both the government's job and remit to ensure that food prices remain range bound.



They identified four key commodity groups -- vegetables (tomatoes, onions and potatoes) pulses (chana, tur and moong dal), fruits (bananas, grapes and mangoes) and lastly, livestock (milk, poultry, meat and eggs). Besides several value chain inefficiencies, the study team was greeted with grim realities, where farmers were getting next to nothing for their harvest.



For instance, farmers' share in the consumer rupee is just about 33% for tomatoes, 36% for onions and 37% for potatoes. Likewise, they get just 31% for bananas, 35% for grapes and 43% for mangoes in the domestic value chain.

The returns are relatively better for pulses and livestock commodities. While 75% of the consumer rupee spent on chana dal goes back to farmers, the share is about 70% for moong dal and 65% for tur dal.

Similarly, farmers' share in the consumer rupee works out to 70% for milk, 75% for eggs, while for poultry meat, the share of farmers and aggregators taken together is 56%.

The team suggested urgent marketing reforms, besides other measures, to ensure better financial gains for farmers.



Unlike other countries, where the weight of food and beverages in the CPI basket are between 10% and 20%, they have an overwhelming presence in India's headline inflation with a weight of 45.86% (with food alone at 39.06%, prepared meals at 5.55% and non-alcoholic beverages at 1.26%). Given the high share and the susceptibility of food to supply shocks, it poses a major challenge for policymakers. Above all, food price volatility could lead to second-round effects and hence both the government and RBI keep a close watch on the price movements.



In all, the National Statistics Office tracks 299 commodities grouped into six broad categories to arrive at monthly inflation estimates. Prices are collected as per a weekly schedule form 1,114 markets in 310 towns and 1,181 villages covering all districts. Separately, the government also tracks daily prices of 38 essential food items from 550 centres across 34 states and union territories. The 38 commodities including rice, wheat, maida, besan, and others constitute about 31% of the total CPI weights. Monitoring wholesale and retail prices will help stabilize rates through timely policy interventions.



Within the food sub-group, tomatoes, onions and potatoes (TOP) account for 4.8% in the retail food and beverages group and 2.2% in the overall CPI. Though insignificant, their price fluctuations often topples retail inflation targets and squeezed household budgets. Interestingly, India is both one of the largest producers and consumers of TOP, but all three suffer from demand and supply chain bottlenecks, and climate adversities. So the economists tell the government to undertake marketing reforms, improve storage facilities and crop productivity.