Prakash Karat: Comrade who saw history from up close, but failed to make his tryst with it

Sunday April 6, 2025 marked the end of a long political innings in the history of the Communist Party of India (Marxist). Veteran leader Prakash Karat stepped down from the CPM Politburo after a long 33-year stint, most of which marked a tumultuous era in the political history of the country.

A three-time general secretary of the country's largest Communist party, the 77-year-old Karat has literally seen history being made at close quarters -- brushing past it, at times playing a role in its making, oft walking along the sidelines without being noticed and sometimes even drawing contempt for the role that he willingly chose. He's often accused of presiding over the downfall of the Left in the country.

Knowingly or unknowingly, Karat has undoubtedly played one of the most crucial roles since the CPM's formation in 1964.

His first major act was in 1996 when he, along with veterans E Balanandan, EK Nayanar, VS Achuthanandan and contemporaries Sitaram Yechury, S Ramachandran Pillai and Sunil Maitra, stringently opposed the Prime Ministerial post offered to Communist patriarch Jyoti Basu on a platter, something Basu - years later - chose to term as a "historic blunder."

Many still believe that had Basu taken up the job, it would have altered the course of history, not just for the Left, but for the nation too. Karat, however, still chooses to believe that Basu not being allowed to take it up wasn't the reason for the party's drastic decline in subsequent years. He made this position clear, even in a recent interview.

It was in 2005 that Karat took over as the CPM's fourth general secretary, a year after the party chose to support the Congress-led first UPA government. The party, which had 43 MPs in the Lok Sabha, commanded wide respect in political circles and was able to wield major influence on the Union government. This resulted in a slew of exemplary legislations like the Right To Information Act, MGNREGA scheme et al.

The love-hate relation between the CPM and the Indian National Congress did not last long, as the Karat-led Left withdrew its support to the UPA government in 2008 over the Indo-US nuclear deal. The decision, which was seen as an ideologically upright move, turned costly not just for the Left, but for the entire anti-BJP political spectrum in the country.