No sir, it ain't funny: Takeover of online discourse by the 'haha' brigade

Late last year, when former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh passed away, some social media users responded with a disturbing lack of empathy. Many reacted with disrespectful "haha" emojis on Facebook and similar dismissive responses on Twitter.
This is not something new, but yet very disturbing.
This was particularly troubling because these reactions were not anonymous; they came from identifiable individuals. Death, with rare exceptions, demands a degree of respect, and this behaviour raises serious concerns about online etiquette and the degradation of public discourse.
Connecting these reactions with some of the commentators who expressed their views as comments online, it's easily inferred that these individuals firmly believe that the former PM's policies did not align with their worldview.
A girl was sexually assaulted in Malappuram under the pretext of helping her pay medical bills. 17 of 109 reactions on a video about this news were "hahas."
This highlights a disturbing trend of desensitization and a lack of empathy even in cases of serious harm.
People now make distasteful comments online with a boldness they would never dare to display in real-life conversations.
This is not an isolated incident. Social media posts celebrating India's successes — be it a successful rocket launch or a diplomatic achievement — too often attract these "haha" reactions, insinuating disbelief in a sarcastic tone.
A bridge collapse anywhere in India can expect mocking reactions from those in other parts of the country.
Likewise, when reports emerge about India slipping in international rankings or a major national initiative falling short of expectations, the "haha" brigade is quick to appear.
Are they mocking success or rejoicing in failure? Their motivations remain unclear. While some of this behavior is undoubtedly fueled by political animosity, particularly towards a party and government, it appears that many of these individuals derive a perverse sense of satisfaction from derision and negativity.
Recently, when a temple elephant ran amok and tragically killed three people and left several injured in Kerala's Koyilandy, the reactions under a prominent Malayalam media house's Facebook post were deeply disheartening. While some may have reacted with "haha" due to their opposition to using elephants in temple processions, their insensitivity towards the loss of human life was utterly reprehensible.
The Union government recently sanctioned an interest-free loan of Rs 529.50 crore for the victims of the 2024 Wayanad landslides — do you find this funny? This was posted on the Facebook page of a prominent Malayalam daily, and of the 136 reactions, there are 16 "haha" reactions, all within 34 minutes.
A decade ago, such behavior often hid behind the veil of online anonymity. No longer. There's no hesitation, no fear, perhaps best described as unhinged, unabashed and uncouth. People now make distasteful comments online with a boldness they would never dare to display in real-life conversations.
One could argue that freedom of expression allows individuals to voice displeasure. However, what is truly striking is their complete lack of shame in owning some of these reactions, reprehensible to put it mildly.
Men with profile pictures featuring their families — even their children — casually post vulgar remarks about actresses or make sexually suggestive comments on women's posts. "Being nice" seems to be a foreign concept to them.
And what, really, is there to mock when a celebrity — one unaffiliated with any political party — posts pictures from the Maha Kumbh? Even if he were a political opponent, does he deserve to be ridiculed for undertaking a religious pilgrimage?
Communal comments on posts related to religion or other sensitive topics are another disturbing trend. While the internet provides a platform for expressing opinions, it's difficult to believe that these commentators are unaware of the laws of the land and the potential legal consequences of their actions.
What has changed? In the midst of roast comedies and vulgarity being sold as standup comedy, the "haha"-spewing venom might seem mild.
However, something is deeply wrong. It cannot be seeking validation for their terrible reactions — it's not a lone wolf out there, they are in droves.
Since these reactions are towards people or events that cannot react — a dead man, a broken bridge, a happy celebrity — and on platforms that do not react back (mostly media handles), or even block (at the end of the day, these social media pages want engagement, even if they are filthy), it cannot be bracketed under the realm of cyberbullying.
One possible explanation could be the constant exposure to violence, negativity, and aggression in media and online spaces, desensitizing individuals to the impact of their words.
On the one hand, you have the world turning woke with layers of political correctness on top, while the other side is full of online reactions sans empathy, respect and civility.
The algorithms favour this behavior, showing them reactions they would be expected to favour and helping them float in their bubbles. Facebook posts show at least one 'haha' among the reactions on top. This gives the confidence to other "haha"-ers to add their bit.
Psychologists should look at the e-riotous behaviour of these online mobs and how the mental health of these commentators is deteriorating further by their own actions. It's crucial that we address this issue before the situation deteriorates further.