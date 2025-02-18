No sir, it ain't funny: Takeover of online discourse by the 'haha' brigade

Late last year, when former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh passed away, some social media users responded with a disturbing lack of empathy. Many reacted with disrespectful "haha" emojis on Facebook and similar dismissive responses on Twitter.

This is not something new, but yet very disturbing.

This was particularly troubling because these reactions were not anonymous; they came from identifiable individuals. Death, with rare exceptions, demands a degree of respect, and this behaviour raises serious concerns about online etiquette and the degradation of public discourse.

Connecting these reactions with some of the commentators who expressed their views as comments online, it's easily inferred that these individuals firmly believe that the former PM's policies did not align with their worldview.

A girl was sexually assaulted in Malappuram under the pretext of helping her pay medical bills. 17 of 109 reactions on a video about this news were "hahas."

This highlights a disturbing trend of desensitization and a lack of empathy even in cases of serious harm.

People now make distasteful comments online with a boldness they would never dare to display in real-life conversations.

This is not an isolated incident. Social media posts celebrating India's successes — be it a successful rocket launch or a diplomatic achievement — too often attract these "haha" reactions, insinuating disbelief in a sarcastic tone.

A bridge collapse anywhere in India can expect mocking reactions from those in other parts of the country.

Likewise, when reports emerge about India slipping in international rankings or a major national initiative falling short of expectations, the "haha" brigade is quick to appear.

Are they mocking success or rejoicing in failure? Their motivations remain unclear. While some of this behavior is undoubtedly fueled by political animosity, particularly towards a party and government, it appears that many of these individuals derive a perverse sense of satisfaction from derision and negativity.

Recently, when a temple elephant ran amok and tragically killed three people and left several injured in Kerala's Koyilandy, the reactions under a prominent Malayalam media house's Facebook post were deeply disheartening. While some may have reacted with "haha" due to their opposition to using elephants in temple processions, their insensitivity towards the loss of human life was utterly reprehensible.

The Union government recently sanctioned an interest-free loan of Rs 529.50 crore for the victims of the 2024 Wayanad landslides — do you find this funny? This was posted on the Facebook page of a prominent Malayalam daily, and of the 136 reactions, there are 16 "haha" reactions, all within 34 minutes.