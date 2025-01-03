Want growth? Just teach India better, keep everyone healthy and yes, drop those EV subsidies

Our current year's budget was presented in July and expected to build on the 8.2% growth in GDP of the previous year. But we did expect the growth in the current year to be lower, as RBI too had estimated it to settle at around 7.2%.

Reality check: RBI has now reworked that growth target down to 6.6%. Yet, our economic challenges are, in fact, far more complex than the expected slowdown during the current year.

What are our current long-term challenges?

Our challenges, given the stage of our development, COVID's terrible impact on almost everyone's life and our underperformance of nearly a decade are tenfold:

1. A sluggish, uncertain growth in personal consumption is resulting in lack of incentives for the private sector to invest ahead of demand.

2. There is low youth labour force participation, when compared with other large economies like Brazil, Mexico and Indonesia, with stagnant or declining real wages even for white-collar professionals.

3. The poor quality of urban life is not only impacting our productivity but also our well-being.

4. The household savings rate that averaged above 22.5% between 1999 and 2013 is below 20% since then, impacting our ability to invest in our future.

5. We are also a country with low household wealth, implying that our households have a limited ability to take risks either in financial markets or bear the risks associated with entrepreneurship.

6. Consistently higher food-price and healthcare-cost inflation, particularly since the COVID years, has reduced our discretionary spending power.

7. There is declining interest in higher education as reflected in the decline in the number of available seats and enrolment levels in AICTE registered engineering and management schools from its peak in 2014-15.

8. While the export of services is helping manage the current account balance, the trade deficit continues to be high. Consequently, our dependence on short-term investment flows (speculative, in most cases) continues to be high.

9. If our economic growth continues on the present trajectory, we are not likely to remain the most attractive FDI destination for long, thereby putting pressure on INR exchange rate.

10. Inadequate capacity for public services is resulting in poor quality of services.

Despite the fact that the above-mentioned challenges are known to everyone, the economic policy choices have lacked imagination.

The focus has been on fiscal consolidation and lowering of taxes for large corporations even when we knew that it would not accelerate investment or employment growth. Not being able to raise tax rate for passive income and speculative gains and no or limited tax-relief for middle income families have also not helped.

Additionally, formation of private sector monopolies in key infrastructure sectors has been encouraged. Then there have been the ill-designed production-linked incentive schemes, centralisation of resource mobilisation through poorly defined GST, limited scope for states to raise tax and non-tax revenue, etc.

Consequently, we have a situation where the GDP to tax ratio continues to be low and so does the government expenditure to GDP ratio.

Being in denial is never a solution

The questions that our political and economic leadership must ask are:

1. Is it even remotely possible for the households to accelerate their earnings growth, if the large businesses don't generate employment or generate low-quality contractual employment?

2. Can labour productivity ever increase if there is a persistent deterioration in the quality of the air and people are spending an increasing amount of time navigating traffic?

3. Will our middle-income households ever have the ability to invest in their future (education, housing, domestic appliances and services, etc.) if average transportation and communication is 16-17%, food around 30% and healthcare costs at over 5% of personal consumption expenditure?

4. Will large businesses, driven by quarterly performance, be willing to build capacity ahead of demand or invest in building people’s capability that can, in turn, help drive investment in R&D, given that the growth in personal consumption expenditure is sluggish and discretionary spend is limited?

5. Can election-timed welfare schemes do much to enhance household ability to become a globally competitive workforce and, thereby, contributing to business productivity and innovation?

6. Given that the real growth in household earnings itself is low, how far would a reduction in interest rates help drive credit-led household consumption or investment growth?

7. How far can the Indian banks and non-bank finance firms drive credit-led consumption and investment growth, given that they have only recently recovered from the damage done to their balance sheet during the global financial crisis?

Barring a few years, our post-Global Financial Crisis and post-COVID economic performance has been below our potential as well as the required rate of growth. At the same time, anecdotal as well as research evidence, including the government data, suggests that our average family is in no position to help us accelerate growth. Hence, the answer to most of the above-mentioned questions is likely to be a no or a maybe.