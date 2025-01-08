Why the budget must bring income tax relief this time around

It's often argued that tax cuts can stimulate the economy. If so, given India's weakening urban consumption, the question is whether the government should consider cutting personal income taxes in the forthcoming Union budget or reduce rates that affect everyone like the GST.

Just about 10%-15% of the population pay individual income taxes and so a reduction in income tax rates can directly influence only a seemingly small set of spenders. On the other hand, a consumption tax like the GST is borne by everyone and given high inflation, lower taxes will straightaway reduce the burden on all households.

So, should Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman consider direct or indirect tax cuts?

The rationale for individual income tax cuts is pronounced looking at recent data from two key surveys -- the Household Consumption Expenditure Survey (HCES) 2023-24 and the Annual Survey of Unincorporated Sector Enterprises (ASUSE) 2023-24.

First, HCES data confirms what we have known all along. That all is not well for the salaried class. This is further corroborated by GST cess collections (that track discretionary spending), which slowed down in the past five months. They grew at a dismal 3% compared to the 8% overall GST growth, hinting at reduced spending on luxury items. Likewise, passenger vehicle sales also confirms weak consumer sentiment.