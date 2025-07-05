I have always approached autism through a spiritual lens. In my view, autistic individuals are not broken or lacking—they are highly evolved souls, old spirits who carry within them a treasure trove of unconditional love and pure emotion, untouched by the manipulations of ego.

In a world obsessed with name, fame, and external success, they remind us of what truly matters. They are not driven by the relentless pursuit of achievement. Their thirst has already been quenched. Instead, they offer us a different kind of wealth—deep sensitivity, unwavering focus, and communication rooted in sincerity rather than strategy. These are not deficits; they are spiritual gifts.

Messengers of Unconditional Love

In times where hostility and division seem to dominate, autistic individuals arrive as messengers of unconditional love. Their detachment from social façades, their resistance to superficiality, and their deep pull toward authenticity suggest an alignment with inner truth—a resonance with the divine.

One striking example is Naoki Higashida, a Japanese author who also communicates through assistive technology. His book The Reason I Jump, written at age 13, offers profound insight into the inner world of someone with autism. His reflections on empathy, time, and sensory overload carry an almost meditative awareness. Naoki’s work challenges neurotypical assumptions and opens a portal into the soul of someone who sees the world in profoundly spiritual ways.

A Parent’s Sacred Journey

As a mother to two boys on the spectrum and as a therapist, I’ve been a close witness to this purity. Their emotional transparency, honesty, and intuitive understanding of integrity often mirror the values extolled in our spiritual paths. Their sensitivities and heightened awareness bring to mind saints and sages—like Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa—who lived in deep attunement with subtle realms of existence.

In our home, for instance, one of my sons refuses to lie, even in the smallest of ways. At times, it creates social awkwardness—but it is also a daily lesson in moral courage. His insistence on truth, no matter the consequence, reminds me how much spiritual strength lies in authenticity.

The Chosen Path of the Soul

Many spiritual traditions teach that souls choose their lives before birth. From this perspective, I believe that autistic individuals have intentionally chosen their path—not for punishment, but as a sacred offering. Perhaps they have come to teach others the deeper lessons of patience, acceptance, and boundless love—especially to those chosen to be their caregivers.

This idea finds resonance in the story of Temple Grandin, one of the most well-known autistic voices in the world. As a professor of animal science and a celebrated author, Grandin has long spoken about her sensory sensitivity as a gift that allows her to connect with animals in unique ways. Her life journey illustrates how autism, far from being a limitation, can be a key to unlocking extraordinary understanding.

We Must Learn Too

Personally, I believe I have grown into a better human being precisely because God entrusted me with the role of mother to these two angels. I have seen other parents, weary and disheartened, express frustration that their children do not learn as expected. In such moments, I gently ask: "But have you learned anything from them?"

The response is often a blank stare, a hesitant smile, or silence. It is as if the possibility had never occurred to them. And therein lies the tragedy—not in what the child lacks, but in what we fail to see, hear, and understand.

Autistic individuals may be seen as different, but perhaps it is we who need to evolve. In them, the divine has whispered a powerful message—one of presence, purity, and profound love. All we need to do is listen.

Autism – A Spiritual Reflection

Unlocking the mysteries of an autistic mind is akin to delving into the works of Rabindranath Tagore—profound, intricate, and seemingly infinite. Yet, for those who develop the patience and appetite to truly understand, both offer a transformative experience—an elixir of life and philosophy that nourishes the soul.

Autistic individuals often behave in ways that challenge our conventional understanding of communication, social interaction, and sensory processing. These behaviours, often repetitive or intensely focused, are too quickly dismissed as "odd" or "abnormal." Society, in its haste to conform, labels them as misfits—incapable of achieving success by typical standards. In doing so, we fail to do what perhaps matters most as mature human beings: to OWL—Observe, Wait, and Learn—from the silent language they so earnestly offer.

Learning to Listen Beyond Words

Many autistic individuals are non-verbal or minimally verbal. Yet, their communication, though unconventional, is deeply profound. Through gestures, behaviours, and fragmented speech, they convey truths that are often more direct, unfiltered, and impactful than spoken words. To hear them, however, one must develop not just the ability to listen, but what I call a "third ear"—the heart’s ear, akin to the third eye that perceives the invisible. It is through this heartful listening that one begins to hear the soul's voice.

Consider the case of Ido Kedar, a non-verbal autistic young man from California. For years, he was assumed to have limited cognitive ability—until he was taught to communicate using a letter board. What followed stunned everyone. Ido began composing essays, poetry, and even published a memoir, Ido in Autismland, that dismantled decades of misconceptions. His story shows how, once given the right tools and the patience to be heard, an autistic voice can resound with clarity, depth, and intellect.

(Rumpa chatterjee is Special Educator, Resilience-Defining the Undefined)