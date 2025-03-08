A Ranji fairytale and a reality check: What's next for Kerala cricket after dream run ends in heartbreak?

Kerala, God’s Own Country, is also football’s own land. A place where the beautiful game is more than just a sport; it’s a way of life. From the ‘Yellow Wall’ of Manjappada to the electric stadium atmospheres, football runs deep in the veins of this southern state. In fact, according to a global poll by football content creator Fiago, Kerala’s fans were crowned the best in the world.
But in the land where football reigns supreme, another sport was quietly carving its own path.
Cricket, a religion in most parts of India, struggled to find its place in Kerala. While football thrived, producing some of India’s finest players, being the nation’s own little ‘La Masia’, cricket remained in the shadows -- an underdog in its own home. That, however, is changing.
On February 21, Kerala scripted history, reaching their first-ever Ranji Trophy final since their debut in 1957. The moment was massive. Fans and celebrities flooded social media, celebrating the team’s incredible journey. It was no surprise, fandom does have a direct link with the achievements of a team or an athlete.
Kerala cricket had arrived, proving they belonged on the big stage. But sport is ruthless. Dreams don’t always end in glory.
In the final showdown, Kerala fell short. The fairytale run came to a heartbreaking end. Vidarbha won the title despite the match being a draw. Yet, the journey itself was a victory -- a statement that Kerala cricket is no longer an afterthought.
The road to this moment wasn’t easy. The growth of domestic cricket in football country has been a battle of persistence, built over years of quiet progress. It didn’t happen overnight. There were setbacks, breakthroughs and defining moments that shaped the team’s rise.
But the real question now is what comes next? Was this just a flash of brilliance, or is Kerala cricket here to stay?
Chronicles of a history foretold
In the early 1800s, Colonel Wellesley, later celebrated as the “Hero of Waterloo” for his victory over Napoleon, turned Thalassery -- then known as Tellicherry -- into his base. As the commander of Malabar, South Canara and Mysore under the East India Company, his mission was to suppress local warrior princes who fiercely resisted British rule. But beyond battles and strategy, Wellesley may have unknowingly set something else in motion -- Kerala’s love for cricket.
It is said that Wellesley and his fellow officers would gather on the town’s maidan for friendly matches, their sport catching the eyes of curious onlookers. Whenever they were short of players, locals -- fishermen, labourers, traders -- would step in, unknowingly becoming part of a cricketing legacy. Unlike in Cambay, Seringapatnam and Calcutta, where cricket remained an elite pastime for the British upper class, in Tellicherry, the game belonged to everyone.
By the time the Tellicherry Cricket Club (TCC) was founded in 1830, Thalassery had already earned a reputation as a thriving cricket centre, drawing teams from far and wide. The earliest recorded match in the town appeared in Malayala Manorama in 1890, a testament to the deep roots the sport had planted in Kerala’s soil.
The Mambally family, best known for their role in Kerala’s baking industry, also played a significant part in the region’s cricketing history. Their association with the sport dates back generations, with six family members representing Kerala in the Ranji Trophy. Their passion for cricket was nurtured through early interactions with British players who visited their bakery, sparking an interest that grew over time.
The family's cricketing legacy began with Gopalan, nephew of Mambally Bapu, who developed a deep love for the game while accompanying his uncle to cricket grounds. His enthusiasm for the sport laid the foundation for future generations, blending Kerala’s cricketing culture with the family’s entrepreneurial spirit.
Gopalan’s influence continued through his son, M P Madhavan, a skilled wicketkeeper-batsman who led the Tellicherry Town Cricket Club and played for Brennen College. P M Raghavan, also a member of the Mambally family, captained the first Travancore-Cochin team in the Ranji Trophy in 1951. His contributions helped lay the foundation for Kerala’s presence in domestic cricket.
Another driving force was KV Kellappan Thampuran, who was instrumental in the success of the Tripunithura Cricket Club, established in 1935. He played a crucial role in introducing the limited-overs format. Col. Godavarma Raja of the Travancore royal family further strengthened Kerala’s cricketing landscape by forming the Travancore-Cochin Cricket Association in 1950, which later became the Kerala Cricket Association (KCA). He was also the first from the state to serve as vice-president of the BCCI.
Despite challenges such as delayed seasons due to monsoons, lack of turf pitches, and financial constraints, Kerala gradually found its footing. By the 1960s, the state began competing in inter-school and age-group tournaments. Over time, strong leadership and determined efforts led to Kerala producing top players like Tinu Yohannan and Sreesanth, proving its potential on the national stage.
Despite all this, the state still does not have a proper cricketing culture, according to many former players.
Sidelines of the pitch
In a state where cricket was once followed with religious devotion, football became the new faith, with its players being worshipped as idols. Kerala’s love for the game runs deep -- here, there are not just fans, but fanatics.
Even FIFA took notice, sharing the documentary Maitanam – The Story of Football in Kerala with the caption, “Football is love. Football is life. Football is everything in the heart of Kerala.” The state proved it true when giant cutouts of Messi, Neymar and Ronaldo lined the Pullavoor River in Kozhikode, capturing the world’s attention once again through a viral FIFA tweet. When Messi finally lifted the World Cup, Kerala erupted in celebration as if it were Argentina itself.
But while football flourished, cricket quietly took a backseat. Unlike the rest of the country, where cricket dominates playgrounds, a visit to a Kerala school at lunchtime would see children skipping meals to play football under the scorching sun. Somewhere, on the sidelines of a vast field, a small group would be playing cricket -- pushed to the corner, but never completely forgotten.
For decades, cricket in Kerala remained in the shadows, overshadowed by the state's fervent passion for not just football, but also volleyball and athletics. Many fans questioned the point of spending an entire day watching a dull draw or Kerala suffering a crushing defeat. Football and volleyball offer faster action, higher excitement, and the chance to see their heroes in action, they said.
This sentiment was prevalent, as Kerala's cricket scene often featured lacklustre performances, leading to dwindling interest and support. The state's cricket matches were frequently characterised by uneventful draws or decisive defeats, making it challenging to captivate the local audience. In contrast, the immediate thrill and success associated with other sports provided instant gratification, further sidelining cricket's development in the region.
However, the tides began to turn as dedicated efforts were made to elevate Kerala's cricketing standards. Investments in infrastructure, talent nurturing, and strategic mentorship have gradually transformed the sport's landscape in the state, leading to historic achievements like reaching the Ranji Trophy final. This resurgence signifies a new dawn for cricket in Kerala, promising a brighter and more competitive future.
The cricket crusades
Kerala cricket faced significant challenges in its early days, particularly due to the extended southwest monsoon, which delayed the start of the season by several months. Unlike other states that began their cricketing activities in July, Kerala had to wait until mid-September, putting its players at a disadvantage. The issue persisted for years until 2005 when veteran administrator T C Mathew took the initiative to address the problem.
“TC Mathew had a vision of developing cricket infrastructure in every district. That kind of structured planning is what we still need,” said Tinu Yohannan, former Indian cricketer from Kerala.
His efforts led to the establishment of cricket academies across the state, providing much-needed training facilities, including indoor practice areas, to ensure that players could continue honing their skills despite the weather.
To further strengthen the cricketing infrastructure, the Kerala Cricket Association collaborated with schools and colleges, setting up academies wherever support was available. Players were encouraged to train indoors during the rainy season, making the off-season crucial for skill improvement and fitness. These academies became the backbone of Kerala’s cricketing resurgence, helping young players develop consistently.
Over time, they produced a significant number of players who made it to the state’s U16 and U19 teams, bridging the gap between Kerala and more established cricketing regions.
The state’s cricketing structure saw further professionalisation under the leadership of former India wicketkeeper Chandrakant Pandit. His influence accelerated the integration of academy players into the senior squad, instilling confidence in them and preparing them for higher levels of competition. Though the KCA academies eventually gave way to private institutions, their role in shaping Kerala cricket was undeniable. They laid the foundation that enabled Kerala to catch up with other major cricketing states. But why did it take so long?
The rise, fall and rise of cricket in Kerala
“While Kerala has been part of India’s cricketing history, we haven’t really made a mark as a team based on our performances. Until around 2004, if I remember correctly, we didn’t even have a proper cricket ground in the state,” said K N Ananthapadmanabhan, a former first-class cricketer from Kerala.
In a conversation with The New Indian Express, Ananthapadmanabhan said that Kerala started receiving more funds from the BCCI only after the IPL. These funds were directed towards grassroots development, leading to the construction of more grounds and better earnings for players.
“When I was playing, nobody really saw cricket as a career, but that changed drastically after 2000. The IPL brought in a lot of money to each association, and now many have the financial resources to develop infrastructure,” he said, adding that today, facilities have improved and that if a player gets an IPL contract, their life is set.
Reminiscing about his playing days, Ananthapadmanabhan said that recognition was a challenge back then. However, he noted that things have changed, with talent scouts actively searching for players and all matches being televised, providing much more exposure. He pointed out that if an IPL franchise spots potential, they pick the player, adding that while earlier only around 20 players would get noticed, now at least 200 players are gaining recognition across formats.
Yohannan agrees with this, “Players today have more exposure and avenues to showcase their talent. Even within Kerala’s domestic circuit, more tournaments have emerged, giving players a national platform. The IPL serves as a stepping stone. Training facilities and infrastructure have improved, and more academies have opened, making cricket more accessible than before.”
When asked why it took so long for cricket to grow in the state, Yohannan said, “Kerala is a sports-loving state, but there is no proper cricketing culture here. In other states, that is not the case, they have a strong history of producing players, well-structured leagues, and a proper pathway for talent development. That system has always been missing in Kerala, and even today, it hasn’t fully taken shape.”
“We still don’t have a strong league or a structured tournament system,” he added, “The cricket culture here isn’t as established. Right now, we are winning matches because of individual talent, determination, and commitment, not because of a well-built system.”
“If cricket is no longer an option, what back-up do they have? That’s the real challenge in Kerala. Many players don’t have an alternative career path. Cricket doesn’t last forever, and while top-level players are earning well now, what about the rest? Those who aren’t playing regularly - what do they have to fall back on?” Ananthapadmanabhan said.
“In Kerala, parents hesitate to let their children focus solely on sports. And I can’t blame them - I feel the same way,” he said with a slight chuckle.
“Education is important because, ultimately, that’s what ensures stability. Ours is a conservative society, and I include myself in that mindset. A player’s prime years start around 17 or 18, making it tough to balance cricket and studies. At most, only 20 kids get the opportunity to represent the state. This makes it hard for cricket to grow here,” he added.
In states with strong cricketing cultures, players who do not make it professionally can still find opportunities within the sport, whether as coaches, trainers, or in other roles. However, Kerala lacks such a system and remains behind in this regard. Without a structured framework, job opportunities within cricket are limited, and there is not enough capacity to provide roles for every player in the team.
With Kerala’s advance to the Ranji Trophy final, the focus moved on to academies that paved the way. “In Kerala, especially in Thiruvananthapuram, we’re seeing a surge in indoor turf facilities with nets and astro-turf pitches. That’s a good thing—it introduces kids to the sport and makes it accessible near their homes. It’s great for beginners, but as players progress, they need proper training grounds,” said Ananthapadmanabhan.
He said that the Kerala Cricket Association should focus on building dedicated practice centres in each district rather than just stadiums allowing registered players to have proper training facilities.
He also pointed out the risks of playing on astro-turf, as it can lead to injuries. The ball moves in a predictable pattern, which doesn’t aid skill development. While it’s suitable for the off-season or casual games, it’s not ideal for serious practice.
For many, cricket has become a viable career option which has allowed for the sport to flourish more in the state, but is it enough?
Building on momentum
“Kerala has performed well in recent years, but we haven’t been able to follow through in the final stages. The real test is winning consistently against strong teams in away matches. Can we do that? That’s the question we need to ask,” Yohannan said.
While there is no denying that Kerala cricket has grown, many believe there is still a long way to go.
“Take the final match as an example - after winning the toss, we chose to bowl first. Why? Any team knows that on a pitch like that, it becomes a batting wicket as the game progresses. The team that puts up a strong total first has the advantage in a five-day match. So why did we opt to bowl? It’s because, throughout the season, only three of our batters managed to score centuries. Look at Vidarbha in comparison—we lack confidence in our batting,” Ananthapadmanabhan said.
“It may seem harsh, but while, the team has done exceptionally well we need to keep moving forward,” he added.
The academy set-up in Kerala also needs improvement. Only a handful meet even nominal standards.
“A good academy needs proper facilities -- grounds, turf wickets, and quality resources. But in Kerala, not everyone can afford a ground, and most academies operate on indoor or concrete wickets. This doesn’t prepare players for higher levels, especially BCCI tournaments,” Yohannan said.
“Coaching is another challenge. Do we have enough qualified coaches who can guide players to the top level? While there are academies, do they offer the right facilities? And how many matches does an average player get to play?” he added.
Looking back at his playing days, he said that they used to play day in and day out. However, today, tournaments are fewer, and most are organised by the Kerala Cricket Association (KCA). There are very few multi-day tournaments in the state.
Ananthapadmanabhan also shared a similar thought, “Looking ahead, the big question is whether we can sustain this progress. Right now, we have three professional players in the team. Next year, they won’t be here - so what happens then?”
He explained that most of the wickets for Kerala this season were taken by players from outside Kerala.
“Are we developing our own talent? Are we investing in young players? Right now, I don’t think we are. Instead of nurturing homegrown talent, we are relying on professionals from outside. The results we see today are largely because of them,” he said.
Looking ahead, Ananthapadmanabhan had more questions for Kerala cricket than answers, “What happens when we no longer have these professionals? Have our own players benefited from this system? Were we able to bring homegrown players? What should we do to bring them? Do we have a system in place?”
He also noted that another key question is whether the team can win matches outside Kerala against stronger sides. “For that, we need quality batters and fast bowlers. Are we there yet? The team has done exceptionally well, but we need to keep moving forward,” he said.
“Once the dust settles and we've moved past the sadness, we have to think about the next steps. How do we bring in more young talent? How do we sustain this momentum? These are the things we need to work on,” he added.
Keeping the dream alive
Kerala cricket's journey is a testament to resilience, persistence and quiet determination. From its colonial roots in Thalassery to the historic Ranji Trophy final, the sport has battled for recognition in a state where football reigns supreme. While the recent success has turned heads, the challenge now is sustaining this momentum.
“There’s no doubt that more talented players will emerge from Kerala and reach the highest level in the coming years. But if we want the Kerala team to dominate and win regularly, the system must change. We need better coaching structures, stronger tournament formats, and improved planning and preparation for BCCI tournaments. Only then can we take the next step forward,” Yohannan said.
For Kerala to cement its place in India’s cricketing landscape, it must address structural gaps by ensuring stronger grassroots development, better infrastructure, and a culture that nurtures young talent. The road ahead is long, but the dream is within reach.
The question is no longer whether Kerala cricket belongs, but rather, can it thrive? The answer lies in what comes next.