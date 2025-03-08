A Ranji fairytale and a reality check: What's next for Kerala cricket after dream run ends in heartbreak?

The rise, fall and rise of cricket in Kerala

“While Kerala has been part of India’s cricketing history, we haven’t really made a mark as a team based on our performances. Until around 2004, if I remember correctly, we didn’t even have a proper cricket ground in the state,” said K N Ananthapadmanabhan, a former first-class cricketer from Kerala.

In a conversation with The New Indian Express, Ananthapadmanabhan said that Kerala started receiving more funds from the BCCI only after the IPL. These funds were directed towards grassroots development, leading to the construction of more grounds and better earnings for players.

“When I was playing, nobody really saw cricket as a career, but that changed drastically after 2000. The IPL brought in a lot of money to each association, and now many have the financial resources to develop infrastructure,” he said, adding that today, facilities have improved and that if a player gets an IPL contract, their life is set.

Reminiscing about his playing days, Ananthapadmanabhan said that recognition was a challenge back then. However, he noted that things have changed, with talent scouts actively searching for players and all matches being televised, providing much more exposure. He pointed out that if an IPL franchise spots potential, they pick the player, adding that while earlier only around 20 players would get noticed, now at least 200 players are gaining recognition across formats.

Yohannan agrees with this, “Players today have more exposure and avenues to showcase their talent. Even within Kerala’s domestic circuit, more tournaments have emerged, giving players a national platform. The IPL serves as a stepping stone. Training facilities and infrastructure have improved, and more academies have opened, making cricket more accessible than before.”

When asked why it took so long for cricket to grow in the state, Yohannan said, “Kerala is a sports-loving state, but there is no proper cricketing culture here. In other states, that is not the case, they have a strong history of producing players, well-structured leagues, and a proper pathway for talent development. That system has always been missing in Kerala, and even today, it hasn’t fully taken shape.”

“We still don’t have a strong league or a structured tournament system,” he added, “The cricket culture here isn’t as established. Right now, we are winning matches because of individual talent, determination, and commitment, not because of a well-built system.”

“If cricket is no longer an option, what back-up do they have? That’s the real challenge in Kerala. Many players don’t have an alternative career path. Cricket doesn’t last forever, and while top-level players are earning well now, what about the rest? Those who aren’t playing regularly - what do they have to fall back on?” Ananthapadmanabhan said.

“In Kerala, parents hesitate to let their children focus solely on sports. And I can’t blame them - I feel the same way,” he said with a slight chuckle.

“Education is important because, ultimately, that’s what ensures stability. Ours is a conservative society, and I include myself in that mindset. A player’s prime years start around 17 or 18, making it tough to balance cricket and studies. At most, only 20 kids get the opportunity to represent the state. This makes it hard for cricket to grow here,” he added.

In states with strong cricketing cultures, players who do not make it professionally can still find opportunities within the sport, whether as coaches, trainers, or in other roles. However, Kerala lacks such a system and remains behind in this regard. Without a structured framework, job opportunities within cricket are limited, and there is not enough capacity to provide roles for every player in the team.

With Kerala’s advance to the Ranji Trophy final, the focus moved on to academies that paved the way. “In Kerala, especially in Thiruvananthapuram, we’re seeing a surge in indoor turf facilities with nets and astro-turf pitches. That’s a good thing—it introduces kids to the sport and makes it accessible near their homes. It’s great for beginners, but as players progress, they need proper training grounds,” said Ananthapadmanabhan.

He said that the Kerala Cricket Association should focus on building dedicated practice centres in each district rather than just stadiums allowing registered players to have proper training facilities.

He also pointed out the risks of playing on astro-turf, as it can lead to injuries. The ball moves in a predictable pattern, which doesn’t aid skill development. While it’s suitable for the off-season or casual games, it’s not ideal for serious practice.

For many, cricket has become a viable career option which has allowed for the sport to flourish more in the state, but is it enough?